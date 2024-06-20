Step into stylish comfort this Pride Month with the Skechers Street collection

Pride Month is here and it’s time to celebrate. And what better way to feel good about yourself than with a fresh new set of footwear from Skechers?

As you stomp the streets this Pride season, you’ll need to make sure you’re doing it in style and comfort. So, we’ve chosen our best picks from the Skechers Street collection, to make sure you’re looking good and feeling gorgeous.

Below, you’ll find a selection of six of our favourites from the stunning collection. Or to shop the entire range, visit the Skechers store.

Vexx: Koopa – Volley Vexx Doodle (Image: Skechers)

Created in an exclusive collab with Belgian artist and influencer Vexx, these sneakers feature his signature ‘doodles’ artwork, bursting with fabulous colours. They’re also made with a leather and duraleather upper and have a cushioned Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam® insole, meaning they’re both comfortable and long-lasting.

Tres-Air Uno – Revolution-Airy in red (Image: Skechers)

This athletic inspired lace-up features a sleek closed mesh upper with hotmelt overlay details, a Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam® insole and a visible Skech-Air® airbag, offering much-needed dancefloor ventilation. They also come in a range of stunning colours, including blue, green and black, though we’re personally in love with the red (pictured).

Eden LX – Remembrance (Image: Skechers)

A modern classic style is combined with comfort and a cheeky pop of colour in the Skechers Eden LX – Remembrance. Ther lace-up design features a synthetic duraleather upper with a cushioned Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam® insole, keeping you going all day (and night) long.

Uno Court – Low-Post (Image: Skechers)

This iconic classic has got itself a fresh update. This lace-up court style fashion sneaker features a leather and duraleather trimmed upper with a Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam® insole and a visible Skech-Air® airbag midsole. We love the 90s-rave vibes of the white/blue colourway (pictured), as well as the orange hues of the natural/multi variant. Decisions, decisions…

Koopa Court – Tiebreak (Image: Skechers)

Great comfort is paired with this fresh classic. This lace-up court style features a smooth duraleather upper with genuine suede overlays and a cushioned Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam® comfort insole. There’s three cute colourways to choose from, though we love the versatility of the ‘off white’ variant (pictured).

Uno – Stand On Air (Image: Skechers)

An iconic classic gets a fresh update This lace-up fashion sneaker features a smooth perforated synthetic upper with a Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam® insole and Skech-Air® visible airbag midsole. A versatile shoe that would turn heads on both the street and in the club, we’re fans of the cute ‘tan’ colourway (pictured), though a massive six colours are available.