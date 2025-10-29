Adult content creator Sharok flexes for Palestinian fashion brand Trashy Clothing 

The witty world of Palestinian fashion label Trashy Clothing has chosen Sharok as this season’s muse. The adult content creator strips back in a campaign that showcases the brand’s intersection of fashion and resistance.

Under the co-creative direction of Omar Braika and Shukri Lawrence, Trashy Clothing has challenged norms around sexuality and race since 2017.

Sharok for Trashy Clothing Autumn/Winter 2025 (Image: Provided)

With collections inspired by Arabic popular culture, the label reimagines workwear and club wear into transnational statements that question Western power dynamics in fashion.

Sharok embodies the brand’s ethos of “joy as weapon” in a celebration of queer culture and artistic militancy in the face of ongoing occupation. Part eye-candy, part political statement, the lo-fi campaign playfully asks “a fascist worked out today, did you?”

Sharok for Trashy Clothing Autumn/Winter 2025 (Image: Provided)

Key pieces from the collection include the Dod Identity hooded jacket and a pair of velvet speedos. The former riffs on classic trackies with nods to traditional Arab silhouettes. A dramatic elongated hood and white lace stripes add cultural reverence to sportswear.

No stranger to using fashion as a form of political protest, Sharok went viral in 2023 when he walked the Louis Gabriel-Nouchi fashion show. Holding a sign that said “stop executions in Iran”.

The move was a response to the protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini. The Iranian-Kurdish woman who died while in police custody for violating the Islamic dress code. The act cemented Sharok’s reputation as an artist unafraid to fuse activism with aesthetics.

Sharok for Trashy Clothing Autumn/Winter 2025 (Image: Provided)

Ultimately, Trashy Clothing and Sharok invite audiences to rethink fashion as a tool for cultural and political commentary. The partnership not only highlights the vibrancy of Palestinian queer culture it celebrates Middle Eastern LGBTQ+ creativity and defiance.