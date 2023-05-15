Life’s a picnic, what are you wearing?

You don’t need to to travel somewhere fancy or have an extravagant party to reconnect with friends and family. A simple picnic with good food and good company is the ultimate recipe to build memories and enjoy the summer season and we’ve got you covered with the summer essentials.

From the perfect summer accessories that are both functional and stylish to picnic pieces to dine and relax in warm weather that is hopefully fast approaching.

1 Connor Sebago YC Cap – sebago.co.uk

Connor Sebago YC Cap (Image: Provided)

Not having a good hair day or need protection from the sun? A 6-panel cap with a visor is a great companion to have. It is made from from 100% Cotton Ripstop to resist wind, water, rips, and tears which is ideal for adventurers, explorers or those dealing with London weather. Also, the embroidered personalisation on the front and back and neutral colour make it go with and elevate every outfit.

For more information, visit sebago.co.uk

2 Greenfield Collection Abbotsbury Willow Wicker Hamper Picnic Basket for Four – selfridges.com

Greenfield Collection Abbotsbury Willow Wicker Hamper Picnic Basket for Four (Image: Provided)

It wouldn’t be a picnic without a picnic basket. The Greenfield Collection wicket hamper picnic basket has everything you need in one place. It includes one blanket, four pieces of cutlery and dishware and an integrated cooler bag. It keeps products staying fresh for up to 7 hours, so get packing.

For more information, visit selfridges.com

3 R.M. Williams Grafton Jacket – rmwilliams.com

R.M. Williams Grafton Jacket (Image: Provided)

The tricky thing about the ideal summer jacket is finding something that is both lightweight but also keeps your warm when it gets chilly. The Grafton Jacket is your solution. Crafted from durable wool blend and made with a quilted structure, it offers lightweight warmth and comfort. We love our neutrals. The jacket is finished with four functional pockets for storing essentials.

For more information, visit rmwilliams.com

4 The Cambridge Satchel Co 14inch Batchel in Rogue Matte – cambridgesatchel.com

The Cambridge Satchel Co 14inch Batchel in Rogue Matte (Image: Provided)

A chic bag to pack all your essentials will have you looking like picnic royalty. The 14 Inch Batchel is a real piece of British heritage being the size most reminiscent of the traditional school bags and is large enough to fit A4 documents, a sleek laptop and anything else you need for work. Zoom meetings while enjoying the sun outdoors, sounds splendid.

For more information, visit cambridgesatchel.com

5 Reebok Black Polyester Quick Trunks – amazon.co.uk

Reebok Black Polyester Quick Trunks (Image:Provided)

A spontaneous swim in the lake or paddling pool in the garden, having a pair of stylish trunks to hand is always a good idea. These swim shorts are designed with a lightweight, breathable, quick-drying polyester material and the elastic waistband with adjustable drawstring ensures a comfortable and secure fit that can be customised to fit your liking. Also, the shorts feature pockets, which are handy for storing small items like keys or a phone.

For more information, visit amazon.co.uk

6 Harvey Nichols Spring Picnic Gift Bag – harveynichols.com

Harvey Nichols Spring Picnic Gift Bag (Image: Provided)

Remember the picnic basket from earlier, well we have just the thing to fill it with. Harvey Nichols Spring Picnic Gift Bag is bursting with seasonal treats including Prosecco, the ingredients for the perfect charcuterie spread and of course confectionery delights. Plus there’s enough room in the heavy-duty tote to throw in a book, a sweater and any other summer UK essentials like an umbrella.

For more information, visit harveynichols.com

7 Pepe Jeans Sunglasses – pepejeans.com

Pepe jeans Sunglasses (Image: Provided)

It wouldn’t be a summer edit without sunglasses. Sunglasses are such an underestimated accessory that can complete, elevate and make a look, as well as of course the practicality. The elevated take on a classic shape and blue tint makes it the perfect summer shade.

For more information, visit pepejeans.com

8 Birkenstock Boston Suede Clogs – mrporter.com

A shoe that is both comfortable and fashionable is key for the warmer months and a slip on shoe is the perfect summer essential. Made in Germany from soft suede, this closed-toe ‘Boston’ pair is built with the brand’s signature moulded footbeds and gripped rubber soles. Also, the buckled strap can be adjusted for the perfect fit.

For more information, visit mrporter.com

9 Burberry Checked Leather-Handle Umbrella – mrporter.com

UM TRAFALGAR CHECK UMBRELLA

You can never be too prepared for a summer in London. We think it’s time to invest in an umbrella that doesn’t break after one use and why not do so in ultimate British luxury. This style has a sleek leather handle and is patterned with the house’s signature archive check.

For more information, visit mrporter.com