Keith Haring celebrated in BOSS Legends series

There’s nothing more striking than black and white and bold design. Introducing the latest installment in the BOSS Legends series, the inimitable artist and activist Keith Haring.

His fun-loving and high-spirited artistry is iconic and his distinctive style has become globally recognisable. In the words of Haring, “Art is nothing if you don’t reach every segment of the people.” A powerful infusion of bold design and high-energetic movement makes you feel seen and also want to start moving.

In a tribute to Haring’s artistic pluralism and use of multimedia, the BOSS Legends: Keith Haring campaign embraces the freedom of self-expression through dance. Through captivating visuals featuring a group of dancers, it evokes the liberation of being true to oneself and embracing individuality.

As Haring says, “Art should be something that liberates your soul, provokes the imagination, and encourages people to go further”.

BOSS Legends: Keith Haring campaign (Image: Provided)

The exclusive BOSS Legends: Keith Haring collection features a range of designs. This includes T-shirts, shorts, and hoodies with subtle rainbow-colored trims and small BOSS rainbow logos.

Each piece pays homage to Haring’s artistry, with socks, caps, and other items adorned with his signature motifs. Notably, a unique mesh dress, button-up shirt, and bucket hat showcase Polaroid photos of the renowned American artist.

A hoody and shorts combo (Image: Provided) A Keith Haring inspired shirt (Image: Provided) The bucket hat (Image: Provided)

Seemingly wholesome and exuding simplistic energy, Haring’s work addressed critical political and societal issues, notably the AIDS epidemic and social injustices.

A true trailblazer and philanthropist, Haring fearlessly advocated for change and lived life on his own terms, embodying the spirit of a BOSS.

To commemorate Pride month, the release of the BOSS Legends: Keith Haring capsule collection is accompanied by a contribution to ILGA World, an international federation dedicated to promoting equal rights for diverse sexual orientations, gender identities, and expressions.

Additionally, HUGO BOSS collaborates with ILGA World to foster inclusivity and raise awareness within its workforce.

The BOSS Legends: Keith Haring collection is now available to shop at hugoboss.com. This collaboration has been made possible through a partnership with Artestar, a renowned global licensing agency, and creative consultancy representing esteemed artists, designers, as well as creatives.

While creating his art, many were concerned about what it meant. The collection celebrates the greatest partnership when art and fashion marry inspiration and purpose.

This also raises the question of what Keith Haring’s work means to you – and, more importantly, which of the pieces you’re most excited to wear.