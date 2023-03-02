Elliot Page, Julia Garner and A$AP Rocky unveiled as new faces of Gucci Guilty

Actors Elliot Page and Julia Garner, plus music icon A$AP Rocky are securing the most fashionable bag, as stars of the new Gucci Guilty campaign.

The new scents are said to be a collection symbolic of freedom, creativity and bold authenticity from the Italian brand.

The campaign features the trio in Gucci’s maximalist clothes, with a hint of that oh-so-familar 70s aesthetic that we love from the fashion house.

Set to launch on 1 May 2023, the Gucci Guilty campaign, shot by Glen Luchford, also sees the stars embody a love letter of self acceptance and friendship narrated with a beautiful tenderness, imagination and curiosity.

“Showing how openness unleashes the purest form of expression”

Page, who is trans, commented [as per Elle]: “I had never done a campaign before, so I felt a tad shy at the beginning to be honest, but Rocky and Julia are the loveliest people, and upon meeting them, my nerves evaporated.”

He furthermore said: “They are big-hearted, kind, sincere, hilarious, and grounded.”

Added Julia: “I met both of them for the first time on that shoot, but it didn’t feel like it. Within the first 10 minutes, it felt like we all knew each other for a long time.”

In a statement, a Gucci rep enthused of the unlikely trio: “They celebrate the countless iterations of love, embodying complete self-acceptance and showing how openness unleashes the purest form of expression.”

Gucci Guilty fragrances are available now at Boots.