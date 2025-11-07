Gucci’s Altitude collection will have you rethinking your skiwear wardrobe 

Whether you’re a pro or just in it for the après ski, making sure you’re properly equipped for a day on the mountain is essential. But that doesn’t mean you need to sacrifice form for function. At least according to the Gucci Altitude collection, that looks as good as it is protective.

While leisurewear has been a pillar of Gucci since the 1970s, Altitude marks the brand’s first foray into winter sportswear. Bringing the house’s codes to the mountaintop, the collection includes advanced performance gear and a special collaboration with HEAD. Consider Gucci skis the ultimate alpine flex.

Gucci Altitude (Image: Stef Mitchell)

Logomania has finally hit the Italian Alps with the selection of down-filled jackets and salopettes wrapped in Gucci’s instantly recognisable GG monogram. Topping it all off are a selection of sport-inspired eyewear, including a skiing mask and wraparound sunglasses, that make the ultimate sartorial statement.

Just don’t let the luxe appeal fool you. Made with high-performance in mind, breathable three-layer shell construction and windproof gaiters ensure you’re shielded from the elements, while goose padding and water-resistant coating keeps you warm on those black diamond runs.

Gucci Altitude (Image: Stef Mitchell)

But don’t take our word for it. Starring in the Gucci Altitude campaign is tennis pro and global brand ambassador Jannik Sinner. A former teen skiing champion, Sinner navigates the mountain top in his Gucci gear.

“I’ve always loved the mountains, and this shoot took place in the most incredible setting,” he explains. “Gucci always comes up with amazing ideas, but this one felt truly magical and was an experience I’ll never forget”.

Gucci Altitude (Image: Stef Mitchell)

Of course, that doesn’t mean you need to be pro to enjoy high altitude adventure. If cosying in the cabin is more your speed, the collection’s wool-cashmere sets have you covered. Complete the look with a hot cocoa.

Discover the full Gucci Altitude collection on the Gucci website.