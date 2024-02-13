There’s nothing we love more than a Valentine’s Day Gift Guide

Love is in the air and we have all the essentials for you or your special someone to look and feel the best this Valentine’s Day.

From silky shirts to unique chocolate and flowers, we present an elevated Valentine’s Day gift guide you can really love.

Abercrombie & Fitch Camp Collar Silky Button-Up Shirt – abercrombie.com

Abercrombie & Fitch Camp Collar Silky Button-Up Shirt (Image: Provided)

A special occasion calls for a shirt to match. This relaxed fit shirt crafted from silky fabric features a resort-style camp collar, on-trend pattern, and straight hem. It is also available in different prints if yellow is not your colour.

For more information, visit abercrombie.com

SKIMS Stretch Men’s 3″ Boxer Brief – skims.com

SKIMS Stretch Men’s 3″ Boxer Brief (Image: Provided)

The most important piece, underwear that is on theme. ‘Everyone is wearing Skims’ and now you can too. These boxer briefs offer 24/7 comfort with a second skin feel, featuring excellent recovery and stretch. Enhanced pouch and gusset ensure a perfect fit, adorned with the SKIMS logo on a velvety waistband.

For more information, visit skims.com

HUGO from Hugo Boss Regular Fit Rollneck Sweater in Virgin Wool – hugoboss.com

Hugo Boss Regular Fit Rollneck Sweater in Virgin Wool (Image: Provided)

If ever is the time to wear red, it would be Valentine’s Day. HUGO Menswear’s roll-neck sweater showcases an embroidered logo, cut in regular fit from super-fine wool for comfort. Also, this product uses at least 60% sustainable materials and meets animal welfare standards.

For more information, visit hugoboss.com

Choc on Choc Milk Dark + White Chocolate Gaming Controller – selfridges.com

Choc on Choc Milk Dark + White Chocolate Gaming Controller (Image: Provided)

We have just the gift for the gamer in your life. Nothing says I love you like chocolate. Choc on Choc, born from Kerr Dunlop and Flo Broughton’s partnership, originated in a Somerset village. Their chocolate creations, like this controller, are dreamt up in silky white, milk, and dark chocolate for the perfect sweet treat.

For more information, visit selfridges.com

Séfr Rainier Faux Leather Overshirt – mrporter .com

Séfr Rainier Faux Leather Overshirt (Image: Provided)

The ultimate layering piece for a stylish fit. Séfr blends vintage cuts with unconventional fabrics, yielding truly unique styles. The ‘Rainer’ overshirt, crafted from black faux leather, boasts a slouchy silhouette and polished silver-tone snap fastenings.

For more information, visit mrporter.com

Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds – apple.com

Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

The gift we need but forget to buy. Beats Fit Pro features flexible, secure-fit wingtips, tested by athletes. With pressure-relieving vents and three silicone ear tip options, enjoy all-day comfort and customised acoustic seal.

For more information, visit apple.com

H&M Loose Fit Poplin Shirt – hm.com

H&M Loose Fit Poplin Shirt (Image: Provided)

Loose-fit shirt in crisp cotton poplin with a turn-down collar, classic front, an open chest pocket, and a yoke at the back. Dropped shoulders and long sleeves that have adjustable buttoning at the cuffs and a sleeve placket with a link button.

For more information, visit hm.com

Origami Flowers By Atelier Oï for Louis Vuitton Objets Nomades – louisvuitton.com

Origami Flowers By Atelier Oï for Louis Vuitton Objets Nomades (Image: Provided)

Flowers that will last a lifetime. Louis Vuitton merges leather craftsmanship and paper folding with Origami Flowers By Atelier Oï. Crafted by three designers, these supple leather blooms are graceful and ideal for gifting.

For more information, visit louisvuitton.com

Rituals Suede Vanilla Gift Set – rituals.com

Rituals Suede Vanilla Gift Set (Image: Provided)

Create the perfect ambiance with a deluxe home fragrance gift set, ideal for yourself or loved ones. Experience the alluring blend of vanilla, cardamom, rosemary, patchouli, and vetiver in mini fragrance sticks, perfume spray, and scented candle.

For more information, visit rituals.com

COMME DES GARÇONS PLAY Heart-Print Cotton-Jersey Long-Sleeved T-shirt – matchesfashion.com

COMME DES GARÇONS PLAY Heart-Print Cotton-Jersey Long-Sleeved T-shirt (Image: Provided)

Put your heart on your chest as they say. COMME DES GARÇONS PLAY presents a staple grey cotton jersey long-sleeved T-shirt, adorned with their signature heart motif, adding a playful touch to wardrobe essentials.

For more information, visit matchesfashion.com

Kiehls Turmeric & Cranberry Seed Energizing Radiance Masque – kiehls.co.uk

Kiehls Turmeric & Cranberry Seed Energizing Radiance Masque (Image: Provided)

And last but not least, if a low-key self care unwind is what you need this Valentine’s Day then we have just the face mask. A quick-fix mask brightens dull skin, energizes with cranberry & turmeric, evens tone, and gently exfoliates.

For more information, visit kiehls.co.uk