Platinum Dream: The Stella McCartney + Sorayama unisex capsule

The Renaissance continues… Stella McCartney and acclaimed Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama have united to craft a limited-edition unisex capsule for Spring Summer 2024. A collection that feels truly out of this world blending shared desires, designs, and technologies.

Titled “Stella McCartney + Sorayama,” this marks their second collaboration, using fashion and art to convey messages of sustainability and potent sensuality. Also, Sorayama’s introduces a new piece for the capsule: a Vitruvian Woman with Stella’s visage, reflecting his singular ‘superrealism’ style.

The story

Stella McCartney + Sorayama (Imagery: Provided)

Silver and metallic is here to stay and this collection fully embraces it. The campaign, featuring Iris Law, embodies a fusion of conscious fashion and chromatic futurism. The capsule showcases Sorayama’s diverse works, from silver strawberries to ‘Platinum Dream’ slogans and also his iconic Sexy Robots, weaving their decades-long relationship into its fabric seamlessly.

Stella recounts her enchantment with Sorayama’s work in the late ’90s and their subsequent friendship, marked by mutual admiration and playfulness. Sorayama, expresses his affection and admiration, emphasising the importance of self-care and creativity.

Since 1978, Sorayama’s Sexy Robot series has captivated audiences globally, exploring desire, technology, and femininity. His visionary work, exhibited in prestigious institutions worldwide, has redefined robotic imagery in art. The pieces tell such a story and convey such artistry making for a truly special addition to your own collection.

The collection

Stella McCartney + Sorayama (Imagery: Provided)

The capsule transforms Stella’s genderless, ageless staples into wearable canvases for Sorayama’s art. Crafted from 100% conscious materials, the collection includes varsity jackets from repurposed deadstock fabrics, responsibly sourced wool tailoring, organic cotton denim sets, satin pyjama sets, and shimmering knitwear. Vegan accessories, including silver strawberry clutches as well as iconic bags, complement the range.

Teased at Stella McCartney’s Summer 2024 runway and Shanghai Fashion Week, the collaboration represents a fusion of conscious luxury and legendary creativity. Sorayama’s prior collaboration with McCartney in 2021, featuring an ‘S is for Sustainability’ artwork, highlights their commitment to meaningful partnerships. Furthermore, proceeds will be given to support Doctors Without Borders Japan.

For more information and to shop the collection, visit stellamccartney.com