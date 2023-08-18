Attitude has summertime sadness in the September/October Issue

In Attitude’s September/October issue, models Harrison and Huang are eating fruit and ice cream, strolling through a park in ultimate summer style, as photographed by Dean Ryan McDaid and creative and styled by Joseph Kocharian.
Crop tops, tanks, puffer jackets, and baggy jeans mean you can be ready for anything the fickle British weather throws at you.
Photography Dean Ryan McDaid Fashion Joseph Kocharian Models Harrison at MiLK Management Huang at IMG Models Hair and Makeup by Sven Bayerbach at Carol Hayes Management using Aesop and Sam McKnight Photography Assistant Kai Jadwat& Alex Wilson Fashion Assistant Aaron Pandher
See more style in Attitude’s September/October issue, out now.