Sun, Style, and Self-Expression: Our guide to summer festival fashion

The weather is finally getting good and you know what that means, summer fashion! Shorts, vests, accessories galore: we’re ready for it all. Finding pieces that are of course stylish but also practical for festivals can be hard. Luckily, we’ve got you covered.

From bright clothing, accessories you didn’t know you needed and elevated essentials, your summer wardrobe just got a whole lot better. No shade. If you got that, we can be friends.

What are you most excited about this season?

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Blur – charlottetilbury.com

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Blur (Image: Provided)

We see Charlotte Tilbury and Bella Hadid come together for the Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur. Drawing inspiration from Charlotte’s award-winning Airbrush Flawless line, this innovative liquid lipstick combines a modern matte finish with intense hydration. Its revolutionary Powder Blur technology, delivers a flawless matte look without the typical issues of dryness, creasing, feathering, or settling into fine lines which is essential this summer season.

For more information, visit charlottetilbury.com

Lyle & Scott Grid Polo Shirt – lyleandscott.com

Lyle & Scott Grid Polo Shirt (Image: Provided)

The easy to style and timelessly fashionable polo shirt is great for any festival. In particular, bringing together fashion and music, this 100% cotton Lyle & Scott piece draws influence from the distinctive trends that originated during the grunge rock era of the 1990s. Fusing generations of expertise in crafting premium knitwear with the rebellious and expressive vitality of the music scene.

For more information, visit lyleandscott.com

Palladium Off-Grid Lite Pack – palladiumboots.co.uk

Palladium Off-Grid Lite Pack (Image: Provided)

A comfortable pair of trainers that are undeniably stylish is the way to go. The iconic lightweight Off-Grid by Palladium is premium in both comfort and breathability, the key features for a festival shoe that will last you all weekend. It features a cushioned EVA midsole and an anatomically designed outsole to give a more natural footstep, you’ll be moving all day long.

For more information, visit palladiumboots.co.uk

R.M. Williams Bourke Workshirt – rmwilliams.com

R.M.Williams Bourke Workshirt (Image: Provided)

A flannel is the festival essential that keeps giving. Tie it around your waist as the perfect style layering piece as well as wear it when it gets that bit chillier at night. The Bourke shirt, made from durable cotton twill, fuses function, form and fashion in the best way.

For more information, rmwilliams.com

KARU RESEARCH + Small Talk Studio Straight-Leg Cropped Embellished Printed Jeans – mrporter.com

KARU RESEARCH + Small Talk Studio Straight-Leg Cropped Embellished Printed Jeans (Image: Provided)

The ultimate summer jeans have arrived. If shorts aren’t for you, these Karu Research’s cropped jeans are perfect. Design in collaboration with Small Talk Studio – they are embroidered and illustrated by hand with mirrored appliqués so they feel like wearable piece of art. Available exclusively at Mr Porter.

For more information, visit mrporter.com

SAVAGE X FENTY I Dare Hue Reversible Sleep Tank Top – savagex.co.uk

SAVAGE X FENTY I Dare Hue Reversible Sleep Tank Top (Image: Provided)

What your’s favourite colour blue or green? Now you don’t have to choose. This SAVAGE X FENTY tank is reversible! We love a piece that can be styled in different ways, especially with limited packing for a festival. Let your true colours shine.

For more information, visit savagex.co.uk

Missioni x MATCHES Zigzag-Print Cuban-Collar Shirt – matchesfashion.com

Missioni x MATCHES Zigzag-Print Cuban-Collar Shirt (Image: Provided)

MATCHES x Missoni vacation capsule couldn’t have come at a better time. Missoni effortlessly captures the essence of an ideal vacation wardrobe, translating it into a captivating 12-piece capsule exclusively curated for MATCHES. This genderless collection showcases the brand’s signature Missoni zigzag motif, now interpreted in vibrant and cheerful hues that adorn both men’s and women’s garments, marking a delightful first for the brand.

For more information, visit matchesfashion.com

LOEWE Leather Vertical Pocket Cross-Body Bag – harrods.com

LOEWE Leather Vertical Pocket Cross-Body Bag (Image: Provided)

A cross body bag is a must, and one in a bright colour is even better. The leather profile is perfectly sized for carrying those daily essentials and also features two-way zip fastening, adjustable strap and beautiful herringbone cotton canvas lining. Luxury and style, the perfect pairing.

For more information, visit harrods.com

Calvin Klein Slim Tank Top – calvinklein.co.uk

Calvin Klein Slim Tank Top (Image: Provided)

A classic white vest is an absolute staple in your summer wardrobe and this Calvin Klein one is particularly special as it is part of their Pride collection. We love the unique cut and thin straps, an elevated basic is always a hit. In the words of Bob Marley, ‘This is love that I’m feeling’.

For more information, visit calvinklein.co.uk

COS Crochet Bucket Hat – cos.com

COS Crochet Bucket Hat (Image: Provided)

A hat serves multiple purposes – make a look, bad hair day, sun protection. It is crochet-knitted with an open weave making it breathable which in the festival heat is a great feature. Plus, the fresh two-tone palette, this hat has all the ingredients for the perfect accessory for the summer.

For more information, visit cos.com

Fiorucci Morning Rise Shorts – fiorucci.com

Fiorucci Morning Rise Shorts (Image: Provided)

These Fiorucci shorts speak summer with the multicoloured watercolour style print. They are a relaxed fit with an elastic waistband and a back pocket designed with comfort in mind. Also, these shorts were produced with sustainability in mind, crafted from TENCEL™, a bio-based fibre.

For more information, visit fiorucci.com