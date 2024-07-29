Summer essentials: Your ultimate fashion guide for the season

Summer is here and we’re bringing the heat with our top style picks for the season.

From slogan tees to printed shorts to standout bags and much more, whether you’re away or enjoying summer at home you’ll find everything you need right here.

Ralph Lauren Classic Fit Polo Bear Jersey T-Shirt (Image: Provided)

A slogan tee is a summer staple, and what’s more classic than a Polo Bear from Ralph Lauren? It’s all in the fit, featuring a classic cut through the chest, waist, and sleeves, with a lower armhole positioned near the elbow Plus, it’s made from 100% cotton.

AllSaints Sonic Rectangular Sunglasses (Image: Provided)

Feeling retro this summer? AllSaints’ new Sonic Sunglasses feature a khaki crystal frame, smokey grey lenses, and a 90s-inspired rectangular shape, complete with its signature embossed logo.

ETRO Summer Paisley Swim Shorts (Image: Provided)

Its trunk season and ETRO is coming in hot with all the vibrant prints. Made in Italy, ETRO’s summer swim shorts come in a technical canvas and feature an all-over floral Paisley print, a Pegaso patch and embroidered ETRO logo on the back.

RIMOWA Original Cabin Emerald (Image: Provided)

Travel in ultimate style with everyone’s favourite – Rimowa. Add a pop with its new season colour: Emerald Green. The RIMOWA Original, crafted from high-end anodised aluminium, features iconic sleek lines and signature grooves, available in various sizes for all your travel needs.

Diesel Pr-P-Toll-Sho-Ss Viscose Shorts with All-Over Print in partnership with the Tom of Finland Foundation (Image: Provided)

Is there really much more to be said about this iconic item? These unisex shorts feature Suzanne Shifflett’s tattooed artwork for a trompe l’oeil effect, created with the Tom of Finland Foundation. They have a fluid viscose silhouette, elasticated drawstring waist, and a canvas tape with an artist quote. A great statement piece to add to your wardrobe.

Dickies Enterprise Short Sleeve T-Shirt (Image: Provided)

Add a pop of colour with this classic tee in electric blue. This simple, short sleeve T-shirt offers comfort and versatility with soft, breathable jersey cotton and a regular fit. Perfect solo or layered, it’s also made from 100% cotton.

Louis Vuitton Envelope Pouch (Image: Provided)

This crossbody bag in a unique shape with the evergreen LV monogram has all the ingredients for a standout classic. Crafted from Monogram Dust canvas, the Envelope Pouch features a compact, supple design with aged leather trim and gold-toned hardware. Plus, its detachable strap ensures comfortable wear.

James Perse Straight-Leg Garment-Dyed Linen Drawstring Trousers (Image: Provided)

A pair of white linen trousers is an essential this season and can be easily transitioned from day to night. These James Perse trousers are garment-dyed for a faded finish that improves with wear, and are made from 100% breathable linen with a roomy fit and elasticated waistband for casual comfort.

Everpress ‘NICOLA COUGHLAN X NOT A PHASE’ Cap (Image: Provided)

Last but not least, ending with the unexpected bop of the summer by Bridgerton‘s finest, Nicola Coughlan. “The Shoes…more shoes cap by Nicola Coughlan for Not A Phase is here”. Founded in 2020, Not A Phase is a trans-led charity improving lives through awareness, projects, and funding for trans+ initiatives.

“100% of the creator profits from this cap will go towards community-unifying activities, campaigns and uplifting the lives of trans+ adults across the UK”. To learn more about the work of Not A Phase, head to its website at www.notaphase.org