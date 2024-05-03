Attitude’s top style selects for your May long weekend getaway

Is there anything better than a long weekend? Make sure you have all that you need for the mini break.

This guide has the perfect blend of neutrals and pops of colour for your spring wardrobe – including accessories, perfume as well as clothing for all kinds of weather.

Swaine Oxford Leather Weekend Holdall – swaine.london

Swaine Oxford Leather Weekend Holdall (Image: Provided)

A luxury weekend bag is a quintessential staple that you can use time and time again.

Swaine’s famous ‘go anywhere’ holdall merges style and utility, ready for any trip. It’s crafted in the UK with premium Oxford leather by a skilled artisan, embodying elegance and durability.

For more information, visit swaine.london

HEYDUDE Wally Washed Camo – heydude.uk

HEYDUDE Wally Washed Camo (Image: Provided)

A comfortable slip on shoe that is both neutral and bold is a great addition to your collection.

Experience ultimate comfort in the Wally Washed Camo, with digitally printed textile in four colours, ideal for woodland strolls and all your adventures.

For more information, visit heydude.uk

Ralph Lauren Camo Ripstop Cargo Trouser – ralphlauren.co.uk

Ralph Lauren Camo Ripstop Cargo Trouser (Image: Provided)

You definitely won’t blend in with this pair of camo trousers. Crafted from durable ripstop cotton, it also features articulated knees for greater mobility. Comfort and functionality in one pair of trousers.

For more information, visit ralphlauren.co.uk

Hugo Boss Blue-Denim Jacket with Logo-Tape Hem – hugoboss.com

Hugo Boss Blue-Denim Jacket with Logo-Tape Hem (Image: Provided)

A denim jacket is the ideal outerwear piece to travel with. HUGO Menswear refreshes the denim jacket in the perfect authentic blue with a logo-tape hem and branded patch for elevated contemporary style.

For more information, visit hugoboss.com

Jimmy Choo Etta Mule – jimmychoo.com

Jimmy Choo Etta Mule (Image: Provided)

Instead of a casual trainer, why not try a pair of mules, that stylish shoe that can go from day to night? The Etta mule is an effortless wardrobe staple, made in a velvet suede. Crafted with an adjustable strap and molded rubber sole, perfect for weekend and off-duty comfort.

For more information, visit jimmychoo.com

Casablanca Gradient Stripe Panelled T-Shirt – casablancaparis.com

Casablanca Gradient Stripe Panelled T-Shirt (Image: Provided)

A sportswear top is a summer trend we are totally behind and is great paired with classic denim or white trousers. Also, the Gradient Stripe football tee is inspired by the vibrant colours of the Nigerian flag. The short-sleeve sportswear is made from organic cotton and includes Casablanca’s signature diamond logo.

For more information, visit casablancaparis.com

Gentle Monster Venom BRC11 Sunglasses – gentlemonster.com

Gentle Monster Venom BRC11 Sunglasses (Image: Provided)

One of the coolest eyewear brands out there right now, Gentle Monster doesn’t disappoint with the Venom BRC11 sunglasses from their 2024 Collection. This item showcases a modern square shape, sleek brown frame, and iconic metal accent on translucent temple arms.

For more information, visit gentlemonster.com

Florence Black White Wide Leg Trousers – florenceblack.co.uk

Florence Black White Wide Leg Trousers (Image: Provided)

A spring/summer staple is a pair of wide-leg white trousers and Florence Black has just the piece. Hand-made by their London Tailors – this piece is synonymous with high-quality tailoring. Crafted with a wide-leg fit and permanent pleat, tailored waistband, side adjustors, zip fly, and stacked legs – the details speak for themselves.

For more information, visit florenceblack.co.uk

A.P.C Ninon Small Tote Bag – apcstore.co.uk

A.P.C Ninon Small Tote Bag (Image: Provided)

A bold tote is both practical and stylish – making any outfit better. The bag features a unisex design crafted from recycled leather-like material, with two large handles for hand or shoulder carry and a single interior pocket adorned with the iconic A.P.C. logo.

For more information, visit apcstore.co.uk

Gucci Memoire d’Une Odeur Eau de Parfum for Him & Her – sephora.co.uk

Gucci Memoire d’Une Odeur Eau de Parfum for Him & Her (Image: Provided)

The ideal finishing accessory is of course a signature spring scent. Gucci Mémoire d’une Odeur: A timeless fragrance transcending gender and time, blending mineral and aromatic elements with Roman chamomile.

Available at Sephora, Pay in 3 with Klarna

For more information, visit sephora.co.uk

Serge DeNimes Silver Garland Bracelet – sergedenimes.com

Serge DeNimes Silver Garland Bracelet (Image: Provided)

Looking for a unique design and good quality jewellery? Serge DeNimes is not to be missed.

The Silver Garland Bracelet, crafted from 925 Sterling Silver, features rectangular links with an oxidised finish, a lobster clasp, and adjustable length. This classic silver bracelet will elevate every look and is also available in gold.

For more information, visit sergedenimes.com