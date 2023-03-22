Celebrate and shop Sir Elton John in style at the Selfridges Corner Shop

All yellow brick roads (and shopping bags) lead to Sir Elton John. Ahead of the musical icon’s highly anticipated UK leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, the Elton John at the Selfridges Corner Shop has popped up to offer visitors a unique experience.

Want to find out what it feels like to be backstage with one of the world’s most beloved musicians? Now you can! The creative retail space has been transformed into a sparkling version of Elton John-mania.

Here, customers can explore and celebrate the iconic performer’s archive, as well as shop.

The space is truly glittering with glam. Framed prints and images celebrate the illustrious career of the ‘Rocket Man’ singer while the space is filled with luxurious velvet furniture, iconic archive looks, as well as custom Elton-themed memorabilia.

The Corner Shop will display three of Elton’s most legendary stage looks. These include the Bill Whitten Workroom 27-designed white feathered jacket and the Yellow Brick Road separates by designer Annie Reavey.

In the centre of space sits a grand piano, a giant gold disco ball, and a dressing table where you can try on (before you undoubtedly buy) Elton John Eyewear designs.

Selfridges is also the only physical retailer to stock the limited edition gold vinyl celebrating the Honky Château album’s 50th anniversary.

100 signed gold vinyls will be available on a first-come, first served basis on launch day on Friday 24 March.

With Elton’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road UK tour beginning in Liverpool on Thursday 23 March, Selfridges customers can discover limited edition fashion, accessories, and lifestyle collaborations in-store and online at Selfridges.com. Whether you’re interested in Elton x Selfridges tour merch, Elton John Eyewear, or the exclusive ‘MORE ELTON’ collection by Christopher Kane’s MORE JOY collection there really is something for everyone.

In true Selfridges fashion there will be limited edition bottles of Champagne from Moet & Chandon on hand. An Elton-inspired candle by CENT.LDN will also be on site. And Dr Martens will be offering personalised versions of the iconic 1460 Boot, inspired by Elton’s famous ‘Pinball Wizard’ outfit.

In the words of the legend himself, “It may be quite simple but now that it’s done.”

Head over to Selfridges to celebrate this once-in-a-lifetime Elton John experience which runs from 20 March to 15 April.

