Attitude Christmas Gift Guide 2023: Ready, set, glow with these festive fashion ideas

Buddha to Buddha George Double Earstud – buddhatobuddha.com

Buddha to Buddha George Double Earstud

You can never go wrong with good quality jewellery, this George Double ear stud is both unique and eye catching as it combines two earrings through an Essential chain. This earring is offered in both 925 silver and 14 carat gold.

buddhatobuddha.com

Hockerty Gift Card – hockerty.com

Hocketry Clothing

Hockerty crafts clothes that reflect the real you. Since it began fifteen years ago, the brand’s commitment to affordable made to measure clothing remains the same. Get your festive gift card today!

hockerty.com

Buddha to Buddha Nurul Ring – buddhatobuddha.com

Buddha to Buddha Nurul Ring

If you like it then put a ring on it this festive season. The Nurul ring, a silver counterpart to the beloved Nurul bracelet, presents a dual faced masterpiece. One side exudes toughness, and strength, while the other radiates sophistication and intricate detail.

buddhatobuddha.com

COS Waffle-Knit Pure Cashmere Jumper – cos.com

COS Waffle-Knit Pure Cashmere Jumper

It’s jumper season, add a pop to your winter wardrobe with this cobalt blue, luxuriously soft piece. Made from 100% traceable cashmere, this soft crew neck knit is crafted for everyday comfort with a relaxed fit.

Available at Klarna. cos.com

Buddha to Buddha Bennett Gold Leather Bracelet – buddhatobuddha.com

Buddha to Buddha Bennett Gold Leather Bracelet

The Bennett Gold Leather Bracelet, an embodiment of sustainability and timeless design, is handcrafted by top goldsmiths from recycled materials. Buddha to Buddha has seriously got you covered with all your jewellery needs this festive period. Every piece is unisex and paired with other Buddha to Buddha pieces.

buddhatobuddha.com

Crocs Stomp Puff Boot & Holiday Jibbitz™ – crocs.co.uk

Crocs Stomp Puff Boot & Holiday Jibbitz™

Make a bold statement with the Stomp Collection’s daringly chunky yet lightweight soles. Plus, elevate your festive foot wear with the playful Holiday Elevated 13 Pk Jibbitz™ charms, adding personality to every step.

crocs.co.uk

Fears Brunswick 38 White – fearswatches.com

Fears Brunswick 38 White

Crafted in Britain, the Fears Brunswick 38 White is an elegant tribute to watchmaking heritage. With a hand polished white lacquer dial, black ink numerals, and precision craftsmanship, it features classic design from the archives, the perfect luxury festive gift that will last a lifetime.

fearswatches.com

CDLP Home Trousers – cdlp.com

CDLP Home Trousers

Animal print is always in. Lounge in style with the CDLP Home Trousers: straight fit, pockets, drawstring waist, satin piping. Crafted from Tencel™ lyocell derived from certified renewable wood sources, it provides both breathability and a luxurious drape.

Available at Klarna. cdlp.com

Coach Idol Bag – coach.com

Coach Idol Bag

A designer handbag is always a dream and Coach offers luxury at a more affordable price. The Idol mini bag, a daily standout, showcases refined leather with a high shine finish and has both a detachable crossbody strap and a chunky chain-link strap, adding a touch of sophistication to your everyday style.

coach.com

Two Point Two Liling Pants – twopointtwostudio.com

Two Point Two Liling Pants

Bring in the new year with new style, with upcoming designer Two Point Two studio. An elevated take on the classic jeans, these relaxed-fit denim trousers with adjustable waist, feature print-blocking and contrasting stitching details for a laid-back yet stylish look.

twopointtwostudio.com

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 SD – onitsukatiger.com

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 SD

The trainers of the festive season are here in a new seasonal colour, the MEXICO 66™ SD are irresistible and attention-grabbing stylish uppers. Elevate your athleisure with this low-profile pair for a bold statement.

onitsukatiger.com

Modus Vivendi Glitter Jockstrap – modusvivendi.com

Modus Vivendi Glitter Jockstrap

The most important accessory of all can be still fun and festive. The Modus Vivendi Holiday collection has everything you need to feel sexy this festive season, in the words of the brand itself: “It’s this time of the year to shine bright like a diamond”.

modusvivendi.com

Emporio Armani AW23 Leather Gloves – armani.com

Emporio Armani AW23 Leather Gloves

Stay chic and shielded from the cold chills of winter with these nappa-lambskin gloves. Crafted in Italy, these gloves feature a cozy wool lining, rod-shaped back details, and a heat-transfer logo for added flair.

armani.com

Mulberry Antony Bag – mulberry.com

Mulberry Antony Bag

The timeless Antony messenger bag, a Mulberry icon, boasts practicality with an adjustable leather strap for versatile wear. It’s secured by the iconic Postman’s Lock and this olive & dark green hue is a seasonal perfection.

mulberry.com

Palace Strawberry Signet Ring Silver – palaceskateboards.com

Palace Strawberry Signet Ring Silver

This Palace ring made from 100% sterling silver is the perfect, fun accessory. Elevate your everyday styling in the simple way of styling fun jewellery that will still go with your aesthetic.

palaceskateboards.com

SOCKSHOP Christmas Cracker Gift Boxed Bamboo Socks – sockshop.co.uk

SOCKSHOP Christmas Cracker Gift Boxed Bamboo Socks

A cracker with a gift inside you actually appreciate.

sockshop.co.uk

Rufskin Gilt Bronze Trousers – rufskin.com

Rufskin Gilt Bronze Trousers

Make a statement with the new ‘GILT’ trousers that enhance RUFSKIN’s iconic flare leg style in a new spandex blend, complete with a bronze “liquid” metallic finish that catches all the light, as you should. The vertical pinch stitch adds flair to the front, while the comfy elastic waist band ensures effortless holiday or night out wear.

rufskin.com

Phix Black Embellished Sequin Jacket – phixclothing.com

Phix Black Embellished Sequin Jacket

Time to bring out the sparkles with the perfect outwear piece for all the festive jollity. This jacket is meticulously designed and adorned with stunning sequins arranged in a striking linear pattern. Complete with their signature pointed collar and a sleek, slim-fit silhouette.

phixclothing.com

Navvy Balcombe Bag – navvylondon.com

Navvy Balcombe Bag

The perfect messenger, everyday bag. Crafting artisan handmade bags in London, they ethically source all leathers. The use of vegetable-tanned leather ensures superior quality, longevity, and a lower environmental impact, making their backpacks, satchels, and mini bags timeless investments.

navvylondon.com

Pawnshop London Custom Brighton Heart Signet Ring – pawnlondon.com

Pawnshop London Custom Brighton Heart Signet Ring

You can never have too much jewellery. Explore Pawnshop’s latest custom jewellery collection, inspired by British culture and the vibrant styles of the 80s/90s. Named after UK cities, each piece is available in gold or silver, offering options for purchase in their design, blank, or for a special touch have personalised to your vision.

pawnlondon.com

Paul Smith ‘Rug’ Print Leather Billfold Wallet – paulsmith.com

Paul Smith 'Rug' Print Leather Billfold Wallet

After all the spending, let’s manifest more money in the new year with this luxury and uniquely stylish wallet. Crafted in Italy using premium leather, this billfold wallet showcases a distinctive blue ‘Rug’ print, creating textured contrasts on its surface. With eight card slots and a spacious compartment for notes or receipts, it’s perfect for your daily essentials.

paulsmith.com