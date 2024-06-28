Heat up your summer: CDLP’s fresh Spring/Summer 2025 collection

Summer is finally here and CDLP is bringing the heat with its Spring/Summer 2025 collection. CDLP’s latest collection brings a fresh, sophisticated twist to the Swedish design house’s timeless aesthetic. This season features a new palette of muted colours and prints, along with refined accessories and overdyed versions of classic styles. Now all we have to do is book the holiday…

CDLP Spring Summer 2025 Collection (Image: Provided)

The Collection

CDLP Spring Summer 2025 Collection (Image: Provided) CDLP Spring Summer 2025 Collection (Image: Provided) CDLP Spring Summer 2025 Collection (Image: Provided)

Men can enjoy the main seasonal colour, Sage, which softly infuses Lyocell underwear, T-shirts, and cotton socks. Additionally, CDLP’s new silhouettes enhance both tailored pieces and foundational essentials, blending innovation with enduring luxury. The underwear lineup introduces new styles, including Boxer Brief Long and Tanga Brief, inspired by jockstraps but with regular back coverage.

CDLP Spring Summer 2025 Collection (Image: Provided) CDLP Spring Summer 2025 Collection (Image: Provided) CDLP Spring Summer 2025 Collection (Image: Provided)

For Women’s Spring/Summer 2025, the collection stays true to its classic palette of black and white, enriched with dark Navy and steel Grey. This season, CDLP also adds a hint of freshness with its lemongrass hue, subtly echoing the men’s collection. These curated hues create a sophisticated balance for clean, effortless looks.

Sustainability from seaweed

Also, the collection is crafted with sustainability at the forefront from production methods to innovative materials such as seaweed. The semi-fitted T-shirt and Tank Top in Seacell Lyocell offer a luxurious drape and smooth feel. It combines Lyocell’s closed-loop production with seaweed’s unique properties. Made from sustainably harvested seaweed and wood pulp, the fabric hydrates, protects, and soothes the skin with minerals and vitamins, ensuring a nourishing effect.

Let the summer style season begin…