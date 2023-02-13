Bimini’s Brits gown reinvented the Union Jack with trans flag colours

For the 2023 Brit Awards, Bimini stepped out in a gown re-designing the Union Jack flag with trans flag colours.

Bimini – best known from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series two, where they were a runner-up – has shared the look was to stand up for trans rights.

On Instagram, the 29-year-old author and recording artist shared their bold look of light blue, pink, and white stripes held meaning.

Bimini attended the Brits in a Union Jack flag dress with trans flag colours (Image: JM Enternational)(Photo by JM Enternational)

“Last year I asked Ollie Hunt if he can make me a Union Jack in the trans flag colours,” Bimini begins. “I got it printed on a satin fabric and gave to Sonny Tassell.”

Bimini adds they offered Vivienne Westwood references for the design.

Westwood, who passed last year, is renowned for bringing modern punk and new wave fashions into the mainstream. Her career is celebrated for its boundary-pushing and gender non-conforming designs.

“We need to be loud in the face of injustice and protect an already vulnerable community“

“I wasn’t sure when I wanted to wear it but as soon as the invite for the Brits came along I knew it was the perfect time,” Bimini wrote of their dress. The caption was paired with emojis of the trans flag and Union Jack flag.

As well as the floor-length gown, Bimini wore a pearl choker, very high black latex heels and Union Jack underwear.

Bimini then explained their dress holds specific importance at this point in time.

“There is such an insidious focus on the lives of trans people in the British media,” they continued.

“It’s a moral panic created to continue divisive tactics to keep up all segregated instead of unifying against the real social issues we face in Britain today.”

Bimini then reminded their follows to be “loud in the face of injustice” and “protect an already vulnerable community.”

They went on to outline they recognise their privilege as “someone who identifies as gender-non conforming.” Furthermore, they note “as long as I take up space I’ll stand up for what is right.”

They concluded: “Trans rights are human rights and we need to stand up and fu*k bigotry in the face!”