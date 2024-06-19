Celebrate in style with Attitude’s 2024 Pride essentials

It is officially Pride season and we are in the mood to celebrate. Find some of our essentials to help you celebrate in style.

The gallery features some of our favourite Pride collections from your favourite brands as well as other great accompanying pieces for your Pride 2024 style.

Maison Crivelli Cuir Infrarouge Extrait de Parfum – selfridges.com

Maison Crivelli Cuir Infrarouge Extrait de Parfum (Image: Provided)

When you smell good, everything is good. A vibrant raspberry leather with cinnamon, cedarwood, and citrus notes. Thibaud Crivelli’s summer extrait by Jordi Fernandez, exclusive to Selfridges is the ideal scent for this summer Pride.

For more information, visit selfridges.com

Ralph Lauren Winged-Logo Baseball Cap – ralphlauren.co.uk

Ralph Lauren Winged-Logo Baseball Cap (Image: Provided)

Starting off strong with a classic in a vintage style pink hue. The fitted cotton twill ball cap comes with a flight-inspired logo patch is the perfect accessory for Pride season. It also features a signature green underbrim and a garment-dyed, vintage-washed look.

For more information, visit ralphlauren.co.uk

HEYDUDE Wally Coastline Jute – heydude.uk

HEYDUDE Wally Coastline Jute (Image: Provided)

From a parade to boat party, HeyDUDE has the ideal slip-on shoe to go. The Wally Coastline Jute offers cushioned support and lightweight comfort with a two-tone, 51% recycled woven textile upper, perfect for dock/deck days.

For more information, visit heydude.uk

ERL Intarsia cotton-blend knitted jumper – selfridges.com

ERL Intarsia cotton-blend knitted jumper (Image: Provided)

A colourful knit with a fun innuendo is very on theme. It’s all in the details with the piece, coming in a regular fit with funnel neck, medium knit texture, contrast brushed text front and back as well as ribbed trims.

For more information, visit selfridges.com

LEVI’S® Pride 517™ Bootcut Jeans – levi.com

LEVI’S® Pride 517™ Bootcut Jeans (Image: Provided)

Saddle up! In the words of Beyonce herself, “Boy, I’ll let you be my Levi’s jeans”. These 517™ Bootcut jeans are an elevated take on a classic with a gold-coated indigo design for shine and a limited-edition rainbow Pride tab. Also, Levi’s® celebrates queer joy with a collection inspired by LGBTQIA+ rodeo culture, donating $100,000 annually to Outright International.

For more information, visit levi.com

P&Co. Karma Club Bowling Shirt – pand.co

P&Co. Karma Club Bowling Shirt (Image: Provided)

“Do Good Get Good” is definitely a motto we can get behind. Coming in a crop version or full shirt option, go with whatever best matches your style. The Karma Club Bowling Shirt, boxy-fit and cropped in ecru & blue Lyocell, is perfect for summer with its lightweight, breathable fabric.

For more information, visit pand.co

Swarovski Matrix Ring – swarovski.com

Swarovski Matrix Ring (Image: Provided)

A luxury accessory with the colours of Pride is definitely a great wardrobe addition. The Matrix ring, featuring vibrant rainbow baguette-cut stones in a gold-tone plated band, exudes elegance and joy. Perfect for self-expression, it also pairs beautifully with the matching earrings.

For more information, visit swarovski.com

ASOS DESIGN pleated mid length denim shorts – asos.com

ASOS DESIGN pleated mid length denim shorts (Image: Provided)

A classic pair of denim shorts is a must. It boasts a regular fit, elasticated waistband and functional pockets, ideal for summer styling. ASOS Design offers the latest trends for everyone, with Plus and Tall options making it more inclusive, “created by us and styled by you”.

For more information, visit asos.com

MOSCOT Dahven Black with Custom Made Tints – moscot.com

Moscot Dahven Black with Custom Made Tints (Image: Provided)

You can never go wrong with a stylish pair of sunglasses with a pop of colour. Made from thick block acetate in rich tones, they bring good fortune and style anywhere. DAHVEN’s custom-made tints feature handmade, dip-dyed lenses in 10 unique colors – which one is your vibe?

For more information, visit moscot.com

Calvin Klein Slim Ribbed Tank Top – Pride – calvinklein.co.uk

The Calvin Klein Slim Ribbed Tank Top – Pride (Image: Provided)

Calvin Klein always celebrates Pride right, and a colourful crop vest is ideal for Pride season. This tank top features Lycra® FREEF!T® technology for stretch, comfort, and a perfect fit. Also, it’s made with 94% regenerative cotton, promoting soil health, watersheds, and biodiversity.

For more information, visit calvinklein.co.uk

Versace Pride Barocco Trunks – versace.com

Versace Pride Barocco Trunks (Image: Provided)

A brand that stands as a strong ally to the community Versace’s 2024 collection is bringing all the heat. These loungewear boxer trunks showcase the signature Barocco print with a Greca border waistband in Progress Pride flag colours, celebrating all members of the LGBTQ+ community.

For more information, visit versace.com

Tateossian Macrame Pride Bracelet – tateossian.com

Tateossian Macrame Pride Bracelet (Image: Provided)

A luxury Pride friendship bracelet for yourself or a special friend/family member is a beautiful gift to give. This bracelet blends sleek design with sustainability, supporting Terrence Higgins Trust. Crafted from stainless steel with IP black coating, its centerpiece features recycled navy thread. Additionally, the adjustable macramé ensures a perfect fit.

For more information, visit tateossian.com

Abercrombie & Fitch Pride Premium Heavyweight Cropped Britney Spears Graphic Tank – abercrombie.com

Abercrombie & Fitch Pride Premium Heavyweight Cropped Britney Spears Graphic Tank

“It’s Britney bitch”, nothing else needs to be said. This new, oversized-fit tank from Abercrombie’s heavyweight softAF tank now comes in a cropped length. It is adorned with a Britney Spears-inspired graphic part of the Pride collection designed for everyone – to be worn by all.

For more information, visit abercrombie.com

Torres Novas Chequered Gibalta Towel – torresnovas.co.uk

Torres Novas Chequered Gibalta Towel (Image: Provided)

A fun towel is always a good thing to have any Pride adventure you are embarking on. This towel features a chequered pattern in two colours, exuding major retro vibes. Crafted from velour terry and 420 GSM cotton, measuring 100×180 cm, they come in eight colour-ways for whatever aesthetic you desire.

For more information, visit torresnovas.co.uk