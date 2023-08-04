11 summer style picks that will finally bring the heat

Are you caught reminiscing on last year’s summer while packing your umbrella for the rain? Us too. We have hope the summer heat is soon returning (right?), but have your planned escape booked just in case because these summer pieces are too good not to wear this season.

Including the ideal summer accessories that will having you looking, drinking, lounging and smelling good!

Fears Brunswick 38 Boutique Edition

Fears Brunswick 38 Boutique Edition (Image: Provided)

What time is it? Summer time! This Fears watch with leather strap is the ideal summer accessory and wearable day to night. Hand-built in Britain and elegantly intricate, the gracefully curved Brunswick 38 commands meticulous craftsmanship, as well as drawing inspiration from the Fears archives. Luxury and style meet precision and artistry.

For more information, visit fearswatches.com

Arne Essential Leather Trainer

Arne Essential Leather Trainer (Image: Provided)

A classic pair of leather trainers that can go with all your outfits is the perfect summer shoe – especially when you need to pack light. Handcrafted in Portugal using exquisite Italian premium leathers to prioritise durability while delivering a luxury look and feel.

For more information, visit arneclo.com

Who Icons Virgil Espresso Cup & Saucer

Who Icons Virgil Espresso Cup & Saucer (Image: Provided)

If you’re seeking a mug that embodies your love of luxury, royalty and fashion, Who Icons has just the product for you. From Virgil to Valentino, this collection of exquisite bone china, adorned with a 22 carat gold rim, stands as the ultimate embodiment of style. Just don’t spill the tea (or is that, coffee?).

For more information, visit whoicons.com

Memo Paris Inverness Eau De Parfum

Memo Paris Inverness Eau De Parfum (Image: Provided)

Want to escape this summer? Be led to deep forests and waterfalls, and to a lake where the unknown ripples. As the scent occupies the air, notes of sandalwood, cedar, guaiac, a hint of mate absolute, and a velvety orris butter come together to enhance its radiant and embracing essence. Memo’s fragrance, with a wood conviction and notes of orris butter, cedarwood oil and amyris oil will keep the mystery alive and alluring. Every smell has a story, and this is a good one.

For more information, visit harveynichols.com

Noel Jewellery Cosmos White Gold Lapis Lazuli Necklace

Noel Jewellery Cosmos White Gold Lapis Lazuli Necklace (Image: Provided)

Let’s get even more more connected with the Cosmos Necklace, handcrafted in 18K White Gold with mystical Lapis Lazuli stone. A cosmic artwork portraying a comet’s descent to reveal divine light and share truth – we could use a little more of that in our lives. This standout piece will be the crown jewel to all your outfits and help you channel your self-expression through a rebellious nature with Cosmos.

For more information, visit noeljewellery.com

Orelbar Brown Graphic Print Mid Rise Swim Shorts

Orelbar Brown Graphic Print Mid Rise Swim Shorts (Image: Provided)

Nothing screams summer more than these Orelar Brown graphic swim shorts. You’ll blend right in on holiday and feel at one with the water. They’re lightweight and feature two slip pockets at the sides, bringing together style and function.

For more information, visit selfridges.com

Ted Baker Braemar Short Sleeve Geometric Border Print Shirt

Ted Baker Braemar Short Sleeve Geometric Border Print Shirt (Image: Provided)

Would it be summer without a printed shirt? This one features a bold geometric print accented by contrasting borders and a fashionable revere collar, making it the ideal choice for any occasion and taking you from day to night seamlessly. It’s also crafted from a premium blend of lyocell, linen and cotton, keeping you cool and comfortable.

For more information, visit tedbaker.com

Nanushka Faris Cropped Straight-Leg Cotton-Poplin Trousers

Nanushka Faris Cropped Straight-Leg Cotton-Poplin Trousers (Image: Provided)

Shorts aren’t for everyone, but a great summer alternative is a pair of cotton trousers. Plus, this fun orange colour is the perfect blend of a pop but will go with so many outfits. The higher waistband creates an elongated silhouette and most importantly, these trousers are now on sale with 70% off.

For more information, visit mrporter.com

Orlebar Brown Towelling-Texture Short-Sleeved Cotton-Terry Polo Shirt

Orlebar Brown Towelling-Texture Short-Sleeved Cotton-Terry Polo Shirt (Image: Provided)

Colour is definitely calling this season. The all-over towelling texture Terry is the ideal summer material and elevates the classic polo shirt. It’s all in the details with the patch pocket at the chest, an embroidered brand tab at the side, and a stepped hem.

For more information, visit selfridges.com

Burberry Jacquard Check Beach Towel

Burberry Jacquard Check Beach Towel (Image: Provided)

Barbie pink never goes out of style, and KENergy always. Sunbathing on the beach or a picnic in the park, lounge in style with this jacquard beach towel that reimagines Burberry’s iconic Vintage check in the season’s must-have hue.

For more information, visit harrods.com

Casablanca Tennis Crochet-Knit Tote Bag – farfetch.com

Casablanca Tennis Crochet-Knit Tote Bag (Image: Provided)

Last but not least, we of course had to included a tote bag. The Tennis tote bag, featured in a lively green and white crochet-knit design, is the perfect summer catch-all bag and is a homage to Casablanca’s sporty inspirations seen in their seasonal collections.

For more information, visit farfetch.com