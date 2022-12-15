Elite fragrances: find the perfect perfume gift for your man

If you’ve got a special man in your life and you’re a little unsure what perfume to get him this Christmas, we may have the answer.

Aftershave is a great present idea for the person who keeps you happy. But as with women’s perfumes, there’s such a wide range of choices when it comes to men’s aftershave, it can be hard to pinpoint the right one.

Luckily for you, we’ve hand-picked a handful of perfumes we think would be a great way to show him how grateful you are to have him around.

The true head-turner

Versace Eros (Image: Versace/Provided)

An obvious place to start would be with the Greek god of love and desire, Eros.

Versace Eros is a mysterious scent that not only embodies the Greek god but also lasts. It was created for an ambitious and passionate man who knows his worth. Its refreshing blend of mint, lemon, and apple beautifully combines with playful tonka beans and sensual oakmoss and vetiver to captivate anyone. Hints of gourmand vanilla at the dry-down make the scent warm and unusual.

A classic in a modern form

Lalique Encre Noire always flies off the shelves thanks to its intoxicating composition of woody notes. Perfect for everyday use or to be saved for special occasions, it is a scent that rightfully belongs in every man’s perfume collection. It surrounds its wearer with a cloud of confidence and leaves the best impression on everyone around. The fresh, clean, and herbaceous cypress combine with earthy elements of Haitian and Bourbon vetiver. Afternotes of cashmere wood and musk slowly come to the fore underlining this perfect perfume blend.

Men’s perfume (Image: Provided)

The rebel within

The Azzaro Wanted cologne is the perfect gift for every rebel at heart. The combination of woody and spicy notes was created for men who love living by their own principles and instincts… day and night. The fragrance starts off fresh and energetic with notes of mint, ginger, and lemon. Then, a combination of cardamom and apples comes forward making for an alluring scent. Sweet tonka beans and amber wood captivate the heart in a scent that will stay with you for the rest of the day.

Man spraying perfume (Image: Provided)

Everyday is a love celebration

For a scent that embodies pure love, look no further than Tiffany & Love by Tiffany & Co. This classic scent was created by Sophie Labbé and Nicolas Beaulieu to celebrate love in all its forms with a scintillating blend of ginger and tangerine notes and just a hint of cardamom. The heart of the fragrance is composed of juniper and cypress and mixed with blue sequoia to give it that unique je ne sais quoi. Powerful notes of sandalwood and vetiver finish this beautiful ode to love.