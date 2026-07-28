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28 July 2026

Dsquared2 are bringing the Amalfi coast to our wardrobes

Teaming up with Maria Grazia, the Italian brand brings the spirit of seaside escapes to life with a coastal-inspired capsule collection

By Joshua Graham

Dsquared2 in collaboration with Maria Grazia
Dsquared2 x Maria Grazia (Image: Provided)

If your summer plans don’t include a last-minute escape to the Amalfi Coast, Dsquared2 has the next best thing: wearing it.

The Canadian-born, Milan-based designers are bringing a taste of Italian seaside living to wardrobes everywhere with a new capsule collection created in collaboration with iconic Nerano restaurant Maria Grazia.

Dsquared2 in collaboration with Maria Grazia
Dsquared2 x Maria Grazia (Image: Provided)

A long-time favourite of Dsquared2’s Dean and Dan Caten, the waterfront restaurant (AKA the birthplace of Spaghetti alla Nerano) has provided the perfect backdrop for a collection inspired by sun-drenched weekends, long lunches and the art of extending a holiday far beyond its intended checkout date.

The opening drop features three exclusive pieces designed to capture the spirit of the Mediterranean. A graphic T-shirt showcases hand-painted ceramic motifs and Amalfi-inspired artwork, while a co-branded baseball cap offers a more casual take on coastal dressing. Completing the trio is a handcrafted woven bracelet, inspired by the vibrant colours of the sea, sand and surrounding landscape.

Of course, Dsquared2 doesn’t do subtle when there’s an opportunity for a little drama. Marine-inspired illustrations and handcrafted details blend coastal tradition with the brand’s signature sense of playful excess – essentially, what happens when a seaside escape meets a Milanese wardrobe.

The collaboration also extends beyond clothing, with Dsquared2 designing exclusive staff uniforms for Maria Grazia a Nerano’s summer season, bringing the collection’s Mediterranean mood into the everyday restaurant experience.

Discover the collaboration at dsquared2.com.

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