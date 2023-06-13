It’s all a beautiful blur as Charlotte Tilbury and Bella Hadid join forces for the Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur Campaign

We’re feeling blessed and lipstick obsessed as Charlotte Tilbury and Bella Hadid come together for the Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur Campaign, with the range exclusive to the new Charlotte Tilbury app.

Renowned makeup artist and beauty entrepreneur Charlotte Tilbury, known for her beauty revolutions, such as her much-loved Magic Cream, has a new trick up her sleeve, as she unveils her latest creation: Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur. Charlotte’s got a lot of famous friends (we’re not jealous at all) who star in the brand’s campaigns, and this time it’s the turn of supermodel Bella Hadid. Joining forces to spread a message of beauty empowerment that resonates with everyone through innovative and inspiring beauty magic, they strive to help individuals worldwide look and feel their most beautiful selves.

If you’re busy planning your Pride make-up looks for the summer, and want to be prepared, you can get your hands on the Airbrush lip blur before anyone else by downloading the new Charlotte Tilbury app. Early access is only available via the app – you can download it here. As well as unlocking early access to the Lip blur, you can also get exclusive backstage content from the youngest Hadid sister.

Drawing inspiration from Charlotte’s award-winning Airbrush Flawless line, this innovative liquid lipstick combines a modern matte finish with intense hydration. Its revolutionary Powder Blur technology, delivers a flawless matte look without the typical issues of dryness, creasing, feathering, or settling into fine lines which is essential this summer season.

Bella Hadid perfectly captures the spirit of the 90s supermodel era in the campaign, which is only fitting, as she is part of the new wave of supers, along with her sister Gigi. The black and white studio setup and nostalgic camcorder filter create a seductive and monochromatic vibe symbolic of the iconic 90s decade.

Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur draws inspiration from Charlotte’s backstage beauty secrets. Infused with Perfecting Powder Blur Technology and the super hydrator Hyaluronic Acid, it provides 24-hour hydration while also smoothing and blurring the lips with just one effortless swipe.

The non-drying formula comes in eight flawless shades, including Nude Blur, Pillow Talk Blur, and Ruby Blur. Whether you desire a soft, blurred look or a bold statement, Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur has got you covered. For a more subtle effect, apply the lipstick to the centre of your lips and blend outward using your fingertips. If you seek an intense finish, utilise the diamond-shaped applicator to glide the product along your lips, ensuring precise application that moulds to your lip contours perfectly.

Click which lip colour is calling your name:

Customers who have tested the product are particularly excited about its hydrating properties, with 99% agreeing that it leaves their lips feeling soft and smooth. Additionally, 97% report a remarkable blurring effect and also the weightless colour remains vibrant for up to 12 hours.

If you need a little guidance when applying your makeup (let’s be honest, we’re all incredibly harsh judges when we’re watching RuPaul’s Drag Race from our sofa, but when it comes to applying it ourselves, we know we might end up in Ru’s bottom two,) the brand has got you covered too, in the form of their new app. You can receive Charlotte Tilbury’s expertise right in the palm of your hand with the launch of her revolutionary beauty app. Embracing the power of A.I and her artistic talent to create a personalised beauty journey that’s accessible to everyone, no matter their level of expertise. The Charlotte Tilbury app aims to be educating, inspiring, and rewarding for both new and existing customers.

Charlotte Tilbury, the founder and creative force behind the brand, describes the app as having her in your pocket 24/7, offering an entirely immersive and empowering beauty experience. Unlock exclusive backstage secrets, gain access to app-only product drops, and enjoy a wealth of exclusive content.

The app has incredible features to guide you on your beauty journey:

Personalised Beauty Wardrobe: Discover your perfect shade matches and receive a tailored skin revival routine in less than 60 seconds. Powered by AI, Charlotte’s pro-beauty tech tools ensure you find the ideal skincare, complexion, and colour products for your specific needs. App-Only Exclusives: Gain exclusive access to shop new beauty secrets before anyone else. From viral sensations, beloved classics, and limited-edition drops available exclusively on the app, there’s so much to explore. Pro-Level Tutorials: Delve into Charlotte’s extensive beauty video library, featuring step-by-step tutorials and quick application tricks. Follow along as you witness amazing transformations. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, there’s something for everyone. In addition, unlock never-before-seen app-only content. Red Carpet Glam: Get insider access to red carpet and runway looks. Discover the secrets behind Charlotte’s iconic creations worn by celebrities and supermodels. Watch exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and easily shop the products used to recreate the stunning looks yourself. Confidence Boosting Affirmations: Kickstart your day with mood-boosting affirmations that promote inner beauty. Charlotte’s mission is to make everyone feel beautiful from within, spreading confidence, happiness, love, and luck. Convenient Shopping: Enjoy the ease of on-the-go beauty shopping. Gain exclusive first access to Charlotte’s latest innovations, app-only beauty secrets, magical loyalty rewards, and more – all at your fingertips.

Download the Charlotte Tilbury app today and unlock the magic of easy beauty and get exclusive access to the Lip blur and backstage content from Bella too to make sure you’re Pride ready. Expert advice and beauty empowerment await you with just a tap. Download the Charlotte Tilbury app here.

The exclusive launch of Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur on the new Charlotte Tilbury app promises a transformative experience for your lips. Priced at £27 each, Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur is the must-have lip product for achieving a flawless, modern matte look. Join the beauty revolution and unlock your confidence with this extraordinary lipstick innovation, and get those lips ready for Pride.