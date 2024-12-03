Attitude’s Christmas gift guide (part 1): Our ultimate picks for style lovers

‘Tis the season to glow and give. With the festive season fast approaching, it’s time to curate the perfect gifts for the fashion lovers in your life – or indulge in a little festive self-love.

If you’re looking for the perfect Christmas gift (for yourself too – you deserve it), fear not. We have all the things your lucky recipient (or you) needs this season from statement party wear, elevated home accessories, luxe jewellery, bold underwear and even some fabulous cocktails.

Get ready to shop and celebrate the season in ultimate style.

Sukrew Classic Brief (Image: Provided)

Nothing is more stylish than a bold pair of underwear, as they say it’s what underneath that counts. In a shiny red polyamide, these red briefs feature a contoured pouch with a flat seam for comfort, as well as an unlined stretch, high-cut design and 5cm branded waistband.

M&S Cocktail Mixed Party Pack (Image: Provided)

Nothing is more fitting for the festive season than a selection of gorgeous drinks from M&S. The vibrant Cocktail Party Pack includes eight ready-to-drink favourites for everyone: Passion Star Martini, Pink Passion, Piña Colada, Cosmo, Whisky Sour, Mojito, Strawberry Daiquiri, and Margarita.

Dsquared2 Silk Ruffles Shirt (Image: Provided)

An elevated evening shirt with a rugged elegance is a fashion lover’s ideal gift. Made from 100% silk chiffon, this shirt’s flowing, sheer design exudes intrigue and pairs perfectly with velvet blazers and bold belts.

ES Collection Art Deco Metallic Tank Top (Image: Provided)

You can never go wrong with metallic for this season. Classically sculpted with a modern twist, this art deco-inspired design shimmers all day and night and features a subtly transparent lining.

Les Ottomans Eye hand-painted iron tray (Image: Provided)

Add some boldness with this hand-painted tray for serving or home decor. Les Ottomans’ iron tray features a hand-painted eye and star motif, Ottoman-inspired design, gold-edged rim and, most importantly, is wipe clean. Get ready to serve.

Tateossian Santorini Bracelet (Image: Provided)

Nothing beats unique, luxury jewellery and Tateossian have that. The Santorini bracelet showcase cube-shaped, gold-plated sterling silver beads, sparkling like Santorini’s lights. With titanium accents, they’re stretchable and available in three sizes.

The Conran Shop Small Panama Glazed Resin Vase at Mr Porter (Image: Provided)

Renowned for contemporary décor, The Conran Shop offers the ‘Pamana’ vase, expertly crafted from durable resin with a glossy glaze – ideal for displaying and admiring from every angle. One for the home decor lovers, this piece will stun all-year round.

AllSaints Sangha Long Sleeve Relaxed Fit Shirt (Image: Provided)

Polka dots are timeless, and a sheer shirt has always been an evening classic. The Sangha Shirt features polka dots with a semi-sheer finish, offering a relaxed fit. Perfect with tailored trousers or a leather jacket.

Memo Paris Abu Dhabi fragrance (Image: Memo Paris)

With its warm, rich scent centred on the date, a fruit deeply tied to Emirati culture, the rich, comforting notes of this fragrance reflect the warmth and generosity of the region – and the season. Inspired by the Al Ain oasis and traditional Bedouin weaving, the bottle design adds a touch of heritage to your gift.

Marc Jacobs The Canvas Small Tote Bag (Image: Provided)

THE bag for the season that is both practical and fashion forward. The classic Small Tote crafted by Marc Jacobs comes in a textured cotton canvas that softens and fades over time for an authentic look. Carry it by the handles or use the adjustable crossbody strap for hands-free wear.

Kurt Geiger Luca Loafer (Image: Provided)

To complete this guide, a pair of statement evening shoes is a definite must. The Luca Loafer features a luxurious deep brown croc-embossed leather upper, with an antiqued brass chain detail across the toe.