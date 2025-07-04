Harriet Rose on her advice to starting out as a queer presenter: ‘Believe in yourself’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Harriet Rose attended the PEUGEOT Attitude Pride Awards Europe 2025, supported by British Airways today, where she spoke to Attitude about her journey in radio and gave heartfelt advice to LGBTQ+ individuals looking to break into the industry.

The English radio and television presenter — best known for her work on KISS Radio, including the popular YouTube show Say It or Shot It — has gone from strength to strength since starting her career in entertainment around 2020.

“Be yourself, because your sexuality has nothing to do with your talent” – Harriet Rose

Speaking to Attitude, Harriet reflected on those early days: “Be yourself, because your sexuality has nothing to do with your talent.”

She continued, “It took me a while to feel comfortable talking about being queer — this was before it became a bit more normalised. Be proud and be open if you can and want to be, and just believe in yourself.”

You may also know her as the host of the digital spin-off show of The Masked Singer UK, The Masked Singer: After Mask (a bit of a mouthful)

As someone who’s been on both sides of the mic, interviewer and interviewee, we couldn’t resist asking Harriet who her dream interviewee would be.

“I recently interviewed Julianne Moore, and she’s one of my favourite people on Earth,” she said. “But I’m desperate to interview Doechii — support the girlies, support everyone, because they all need us in this current political climate.”

Speaking to Attiude earlier this year she shared her coming out story: “I came out quite late. My dad – who passed when I was 17 – once told me, ‘If you’re gay, we don’t care,’ before I even knew what gay meant. Years later, I realised I was.”

“I came out at Goldsmiths, surrounded by queer people, but it was still hard. When I figured out I was bi, I cried for two weeks. I didn’t see people like me — feminine and into other feminine women — represented anywhere. I honestly thought I’d ruined my life.”

Harriet continues to represent the LGBTQ+ community on the radio, with the announcement that fellow out lesbian Charlie Marlow and GK Barry are set to join the radio scene this summer… The industry gets more inclusive by the minute.