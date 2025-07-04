Bel Priestly sends message of love to trans youth: ‘Just keep going and stay strong’

Actress and internet personality Bel Priestley delivered an empowering message at the PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe 2025, supported by British Airways today, as she spoke out in support of trans youth and the importance of true advocacy in today’s media landscape.

As one of the UK’s most visible young trans voices, Bel reflected on what she would tell her younger self — and others struggling with their identity.

In an exclusive with Attitude she said: “Just keep going and stay strong. It’s a time when everyone’s trying to define who you are, but don’t let the media or the government change how you see yourself.”

“Things really do get better” – Bel Priestley

I’d say, just keep going and stay strong. It’s a tough time when everyone’s trying to define who you are, but don’t let the media or the government define you or change how you see yourself. It’s so important to have a strong support system around you. Things do get better — I promise.

“It’s so important to have a good support system around you. Things really do get better.”

Bel also called on the media and entertainment industry to take greater responsibility in supporting the trans community.

“There are a lot of allies, but not a lot of advocates,” she said. “It’s time to turn allyship into real advocacy — support your trans friends, check up on them, and use your voice in whatever way you can.”

“I’ve got a few things coming up”

Having made a splash in Heartstopper, Bel teased that more is on the horizon.

“We’re filming at the moment, which is very exciting!” she said, though she kept the details under wraps. “I’ve got a few things coming up, but no exclusives today — my PR would kill me!”

With her platform and honesty, Bel continues to inspire a new generation of queer youth by showing up and staying true to herself.

Attitude, for one, can’t wait to see what this trans rights trailblazer has to share with the world!

