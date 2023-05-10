2 people attacked over suspected Bud Light purchase in ‘possible hate-motivated’ assault

Canadian police are investigating a “possible hate-motivated” assault that may have been due to suspected purchase of Bud Light.

Global News reports that a man and woman were allegedly confronted by three men outside a liquor store in Vaughan, Ontario.

Police say the assault occurred at around 8:30 pm on Saturday (6 May).

Bud Light has been under a spotlight after trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney posted branded content with the beer company.

Help us identify this suspect and two others sought for a possible hate-motivated assault that occurred outside a liquor store in the area of Jane St. and Major Mackenzie Dr. W. in Vaughan on Sat., May 6th, 2023, around 8:30 p.m.



“One of the suspects commented on the male victim’s choice of alcohol and uttered anti-homosexual derogatory slurs as he approached the victim,” York Regional Police shared.

A police spokesperson noted the suspect believed the victims had purchased Bud Light. However, the victim wasn’t in possession of the beer.

“I guess there were some rainbow colours on the cans and so it was initiated that way,” the spokesperson said.

“Then upon further determination as to what they purchased, they still weren’t happy with that. Let’s just put it that way. And the insults continued.”

The spokesperson shares the female victim stepped in-between the other victim and suspect. She was then assaulted.

Two other suspects got involved, and the male victim was reportedly knocked to the ground.

The 27-year-old woman was reportedly treated for her injuries at a nearby hospital.

Police tweeted a photo of one of the suspects.

Furthermore, police asked “anyone who has information about the identity and/or whereabouts of the suspects are urged to contact police as soon as possible.”

Mulvaney posted a promotional video for Bud Light with her dressed as Aubrey Hepbun. Since then, she’s received horrendous hate for the partnership.

Following the mounting hate, a number of LGBTQ+ bars in the US have announced that they will boycott Bud Light.

Posting to Instagram on Friday (5 May), Sidetrack Bar outlined their decision after the company distanced itself from Mulvaney.

This act “strongly brings into question their support of the LGBTQ+ community,” Sidetrack Bar wrote.

On Monday (8 May), Michel Doukeris, the CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev, which owns Bud Light, told the Financial Times that he blamed misinformation for the controversy.

His statement added that Mulvaney’s post “was not an advertisement,” outlining the beer can with her likeness was not intended to be widely produced for sale to the public.