LGBTQ+ youth crisis hotline is reinstated in the US

The LGBTQ+ crisis hotline “Press 3” has been restored as of 30 September 2026, bringing back specialised 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline services for young people in the US.

The service was originally launched in 2022 in partnership with The Trevor Project, allowing LGBTQ+ youth, aged under 25, to access specially trained crisis counsellors by phone, text and online chat.

“Press 3” was terminated on 17 July 2025 by the Trump administration’s Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

988’s LGBTQ+ youth helpline termination

SAMHSA said the specialised programme had exhausted its congressionally allocated funding, with more than $33 million having been spent by June 2025.

The Trevor Project said it had received official notice of the planned closure from SAMHSA on 17 June 2025, with the shutdown taking effect the following month.

When it was shut down, callers could no longer “press 3”, text “PRIDE”, or use the online chat option to connect with an LGBTQ+-trained counsellor.

“Press 3” reinstalled

However, that has now changed. From 30 September, thanks in part to the work of Congressional Equality Caucus founder Senator Tammy Baldwin, 988’s specialised services for LGBTQ+ youth have resumed.

Congressional Equality Caucus Chair Rep. Mark Takano welcomed the restoration, while criticising the length of time it took for the helpline to be reinstated.

“It should never have taken this long for the Administration to restore these lifesaving services. They dragged their feet however they could, even though they knew young LGBTQI+ people out there were in crisis,” he said in a news release.

Campaigners welcome the reinstallation

“As we celebrate the restoration of these services, we will continue fighting to pass bipartisan legislation — led by CEC Vice Chair Krishnamoorthi, Co-Chair Davids, and Rep. Moulton in the House — to ensure this lifeline never goes dark again.”

Jaymes Black, CEO of The Trevor Project, similarly welcomed the restoration, which supports an estimated 1.8 million LGBTQ+ young people living in the US who seriously consider attempting suicide each year.

“We will monitor the launch and usage of these important services to ensure all LGBTQ+ youth are supported with clinically best standards.”

How to use the LGBTQ+ youth crisis hotline?

For help, LGBTQ+ youth in the US can get in touch with a trained counsellor by calling or texting 988, listening to the prompt, then pressing 3.