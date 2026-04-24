Pope Leo XIV says Catholic Church will not widen same-sex blessing policy

Pope Leo XIV has said the Catholic Church will not widen blessings for same-sex couples than reforms already introduced by Pope Francis.

Leo spoke to reporters on the flight back to Rome after an 11-day trip to North and Central Africa. He was asked about moves in Germany to introduce more formal blessings for couples outside Catholic marriage, including same-sex couples.

Francis approved a Vatican declaration in 2023 allowing priests to give spontaneous blessings to same-sex couples and others in what the Church calls “irregular situations”. The ruling did not change Catholic teaching on marriage and said no blessing could resemble a wedding ceremony.

“The Holy See has made it clear that we do not agree with the formalised blessing of couples” – Pope Leo XIV

Asked whether the Church could go further, Leo said: “The Holy See has made it clear that we do not agree with the formalised blessing of couples.”

The comments relate to debate in Germany, where some bishops and reform groups have pushed for wider recognition of same-sex couples.

Leo said divisions in the Church should not centre on sexuality. “First of all, I think it’s very important that the unity or division of the church should not revolve around sexual matters,” he said.

Leo also warned against reopening the debate

“We tend to think that when the church is talking about morality that the only issue of morality is sexual.”

“And in reality I believe there are greater and more important issues such as justice, equality, freedom of men and women, freedom of religion that would all take priority before that particular issue.”

Leo also warned against reopening the debate. “To go beyond that today, I think that the topic can cause more disunity than unity,” he said. “We should look for ways to build our unity on Jesus Christ and what Jesus Christ teaches.”