Logan Paul challenges Christian influencer over claim being gay is a choice

Logan Paul has challenged a Christian influencer after he claimed that being gay is a choice.

The WWE star and YouTuber, who has become associated with Donald Trump and the MAGA movement, debated with Bryce Crawford on his Impaulsive podcast over whether people choose to be gay.

Paul began by explaining that, as a straight man, he does not know why he is attracted to women beyond believing that he was born that way.

“I think being gay is a choice. I personally do” – Christian influencer Bryce Crawford on sexuality

“I’m a straight man… You guys, I have a wife, please believe me [laughs]. I’m a straight man, as far as I know. And I don’t know why I am that way, other than I think I was born to be attracted to women.

“There are plenty of gay people on the planet who, I believe, were both in the same way but were attracted to those of the same sex. There’s just too many people who are attracted to the same sex to be like, oh, this is either, A, an anomaly, or B, they’re choosing this lifestyle.”

Paul also said that being gay can “make living a little harder” because of judgement from other people and religions.

Crawford, who was appearing on the podcast to discuss his Christian beliefs, said he personally believes being gay is a choice. He stated: “I think being gay is a choice. I personally do.”

“Why would a gay person choose a lifestyle that is probably much unnecessarily harder than being heterosexual?” – Logan Paul

Paul then questioned why someone would voluntarily choose a sexuality that could expose them to discrimination or rejection.

“If you think being gay’s a choice, why would a gay person choose a lifestyle that is probably much unnecessarily harder than being heterosexual, because of judgement and being shunned, mocked and made fun of?”

Crawford subsequently compared the idea to people knowingly making other decisions that could have negative consequences.

“‘Struggles with homosexuality’ is nuts. They’re not struggling, they’re just proudly gay!” – Paul

The discussion also turned to the language used to describe homosexuality. When Crawford referred to people who “struggle with homosexual attraction”, Paul objected to the terminology.

“Bro, even the verbiage is crazy. ‘Struggles with homosexuality’ is nuts. They’re not struggling, they’re just proudly gay!”