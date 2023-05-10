Lewis Hamilton slams Florida’s hateful ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law

Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton has voiced his criticism of Florida’s controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law.

Ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, the F1 champion condemned the state’s anti-LGBTQ+ policies.

The ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill – officially titled the Parental Rights in Education Act – bans discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in classrooms.

The legislation is part of a wave of anti-LGBTQ+ bills in America in recent months. The American Civil Liberties Union is currently tracking 474 active bills in the US.

Just spoken to Sir Lewis Hamilton about LGBT issues in Florida for @5liveSport



“It’s not good at all I stand by those within the community here. I hope they continue to stand firm + push back. I’ll have the rainbow on my helmet. It’s no different to when we were in Saudi. #F1 pic.twitter.com/8AJL89aBT2 — Christian Hewgill 🎙 (@ChrisHewgill) May 4, 2023

“It’s not good. At all,” Hamilton said about the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law, speaking to the BBC 5 Live. “I stand by the LGBTQ community here and hope they continue to push back.”

The Mercedes driver compared Florida’s politics to Saudi Arabia’s anti-LGBTQ+ laws.

“It is no different to when we were in Saudi. It’s not the right direction and not the right message,” Hamilton continued.

He also noted he’d be wearing a rainbow helmet as a message of support. He wore it in a race in Saudi Arabia in 2021.

“I hope they continue to fight against it.”

“I am here and hoping that just by showing up with my helmet, I will be continuing to support the LGBT community and showing I stand with them in solidarity.”

Furthermore, Hamilton shared that he hopes people “continue to fight against it.”

“My sympathy and thoughts are with the people here in Miami. It’s not them making the decisions, it’s the people in government and that’s the issue.

“The sport is going to be here whether I am here or not. While I am here, I am just going to continue to be supportive.”

Although he’s still not announced his bid, it seems Florida’s Republican Governor, Ron DeSantis is very likely to run in the 2024 Presidential election.