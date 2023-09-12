California becomes first US state to recognise Transgender History Month

California has become the first state to recognise Transgender History Month, making US history.

August will now be recognised in California as Transgender History Month starting in 2024

This momentous LGBTQ+ decision was made after lawmakers voted for House Resolution 57. The legislation was first introduced by Assembly member Matty Haney.

The resolution cited California’s long history as an epicentre of trans activism.

“California has long been the epicenter of the trans liberation movement,” Haney’s resolution reads.

“Supporting the transgender community by designating August as Transgender History Month will create a culture led by research, education, and scholarly recognition of the contributions of transgender Californians to our great state’s history.”

Haney, representing San Francisco, also highlighted that this will “educate future generations of Californians on the importance of this history.”

The California Assembly Democrats held a press conference outside the California State Capitol to announce the news.

Haney was joined at the conference by Honey Mahogany and Jupiter Peraza. Mahogany and Peraza are the co-founder and program associate of the Transgender District, respectively.

Mahogany, who competed on the fifth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, was first to speak.

She outlined that while California does have protections for trans people, that doesn’t mean the state is free from transphobia.

“We are still seeing attempts at legislating against our community”

“Here in California, where we have a sanctuary state, where we have overwhelmingly Democrats representing us in the capitol, we are still seeing acts of violence.

“We are still seeing attempts at legislating against our community,” she continued.

It’s really important to us that we stop spreading misinformation about the trans community and take this opportunity to actually tell the truth and educate people about who we are and what we need.”

Mahogany handed the mic to Haney who then voiced the importance of trans history.

“As long as there has been a California, there have been transgender people here,” Haney also added.

“Contributing to their community, making history, and expanding civil rights, and helping to build a California that is more inclusive and prosperous for everyone.”