Army pilot Chris Gallant, who addressed resurfaced BDSM photos, loses Congress bid

Gay Army Black Hawk pilot Chris Gallant has lost his bid for Congress in New York, conceding defeat to Republican incumbent Nick LaLota in the race for the state’s 1st Congressional District.

Gallant, a Democrat, confirmed his defeat yesterday (4 November) after LaLota secured another term representing the Long Island district.

“Last night, the voters of the First District made their decision, and I fully respect it,” Gallant said in a statement. “Though we are disappointed in the outcome, this race is a reminder of the values that we can demand from our leaders: honesty, loyalty, and steadfast commitment to serving this country and each other.”

He also revealed that he had spoken to LaLota earlier that day to congratulate him “as a brother in arms”.

“He is a true Long Islander, and I wish him well in securing results for the district and the people of New York,” Gallant said.

Who is Chris Gallant?

Gallant’s campaign brought together his military background, experience in public service and commitment to representing his local community. He previously served as an Army National Guard helicopter pilot, a Federal Aviation Administration air traffic controller and a union leader. He is also a volunteer firefighter.

However, his run for office attracted attention for reasons beyond his political record after photographs of him modelling for fetish retailer Mr S Leather resurfaced during the campaign.

Did Chris Gallant model BDSM-themed clothing?

The images, which showed Gallant in BDSM-themed clothing, became a talking point in the congressional race. Rather than withdraw from the campaign or apologise, he addressed the photographs publicly, arguing that his private life should not overshadow his qualifications.

In his concession statement, Gallant also reflected on the conversations he had with people across the district during his campaign. He said he had met nurses, electricians, veterans and lifelong Republicans, many of whom had raised concerns about the rising cost of living.

Among the issues discussed were rent, property taxes, access to healthcare for their parents and the increasing difficulty of young people being able to afford to stay on Long Island.

“I am still a firefighter, still a pilot, still your neighbor” – Gallant

“They are the reasons why I ran, and those problems did not go away last night,” he said.

Gallant did not confirm whether he would seek elected office again, but said his commitment to serving the community would continue beyond the election.

“I’m going to continue serving my country,” he said. “I am still a firefighter, still a pilot, still your neighbor, and I’ll find the next way to be useful to this community.”