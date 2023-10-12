Attitude Awards: Woody Cook gives clear message to UK Government as he dons trans flag colours  

Woody Cook has reminded the UK government that “no one can be left behind” amid new attacks on the transgender community.

The TV presenter and DJ, 22, was one of many to dazzle the red carpet of the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards last night (11 October), powered by Jaguar.

It came just hours after he’d attended a day of action at Downing Street, organised by trans activist Jaxon Feeley.

The protest was planned after comments made by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak about trans people, in his closing speech at the Conservative Party conference.

“There’s prejudice in the streets, we need a governing body who’s accepting of everyone” – Woody Cook

Mr Sunak said: “We shouldn’t get bullied into believing people can be any sex they want to be. They can’t. A man, is a man, and a woman, is a woman, that is just common sense.”

Woody, who identifies as bisexual, told us on the red carpet: “I just came from the trans protest at Downing Street.

“I’ve never been to Downing Street before but it was for the right reasons, it was very emotional today. I donned the trans flag colours and just glad to be with all my friends.”

Asked why he feels going along to events such as this are so important, he explained: “Pride and everything has always been a protest. It’s always been about getting equal rights for everyone in the LGBT.

“Like Russell T Davies said, it’s not the LGB without the T, we can’t speak in words that are three letters.

“Any time any one is singled out because of how they think or how they believe, things you can’t change.

“Like Russell T Davies said, it’s not the LGB without the T, we can’t speak in words that are three letters”

He went on: “I wasn’t born with a choice, I didn’t go, ‘Oh, I want to be bisexual’. I spent loads of my life confused about my own gender identity, I eventually settled on, I don’t really care!

“For so many people, it’s so difficult. There’s prejudice in the streets, we need a governing body who’s accepting of everyone. Until that is the case, we need to keep standing up.”

When asked what his message to the UK government would be, he shared: “I would say it politely, but no one can be left behind. Your job is to look after the entire country, that means everyone.

“That means not leaving anybody out, especially not for something that people can’t control. It’s not love, it’s not unity, until everyone is united and everyone is cared for.”

The Attitude Awards issue is out now.