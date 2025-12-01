Wes Streeting vows to end HIV transmissions by 2030 as government launches £170m Action Plan (EXCLUSIVE)

Health and social care secretary Wes Streeting has vowed to end new HIV transmissions in England by 2030, unveiling a landmark HIV Action Plan designed to support the 100,000 people currently living with the virus.

Speaking on World AIDS Day (1 December), Streeting told Attitude: “We have made extraordinary strides towards ending new HIV cases in this country.

“Thanks to decades of community activism within the LGBTQ+ community, scientific brilliance and unwavering determination, diagnoses have fallen dramatically from historic highs. HIV can now be treated to the point of being undetectable — and therefore untransmittable.

“Whilst we work towards this goal, we must not forget the 100,000 people living with HIV in England today” – health and social care secretary Wes Streeting

“People living with HIV can lead long, healthy, fulfilling lives. Our ambition is bold: to end new HIV transmissions within England by 2030, and we are determined to achieve it.

“But whilst we work towards this goal, we must not forget the 100,000 people living with HIV in England today. They deserve our full support, compassion and respect. That is exactly what our new HIV Action Plan delivers.

“What this means is more testing in A&E departments, and better access to prevention and treatment for everyone who needs it.

“We’re also confronting the stigma that remains one of the biggest barriers to ending HIV. Through open conversations, facts instead of myths, and empathy instead of fear, we can dismantle the judgement that holds us back.

“The government is committed to the leadership and compassion required to reach our 2030 goal” – Streeting

“As we mark World AIDS Day, we look ahead with hope and determination. The government is committed to the leadership and compassion required to reach our 2030 goal — and to ensure everyone affected by HIV has the support they need to thrive.”

The £170 million plan includes a first-of-its-kind national programme to reconnect the estimated 5,000 people who have fallen out of care due to mental health issues, addiction, poverty, or fear of judgement. Targeted support will particularly focus on groups facing additional barriers, including racism, housing problems and economic hardship.

Opt-out HIV testing in A&E will be rolled out across high-prevalence areas, including London and Manchester, picking up infections earlier when treatment is most effective. Alongside this, a £5 million NHS App trial will allow home HIV testing kits to be ordered discreetly, making it easier for people anxious about visiting clinics to get checked.

A national HIV prevention programme will also improve awareness of safer sex, testing and treatment for those most at risk, while hospital staff will receive anti-stigma training to ensure patients feel safe accessing care.

“My message is simple – no one should ever have to fight HIV alone” – prime minister Sir Keir Starmer

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer added: “On World AIDS Day, we honour both the memory of those we have lost and stand together with those living with HIV.

“I promised to end HIV transmissions in England by 2030 and we are making this a reality thanks to our action plan, with a groundbreaking new HIV prevention programme, at home tests made available through the NHS App, and delivering opt out testing in emergency departments.”

“My message is simple – no one should ever have to fight HIV alone. Together, we will end the cycle of transmission, improve treatment and better protect people.”

Ministers hope England can become the first country in the world to end new HIV transmissions

Charities including Terrence Higgins Trust, National AIDS Trust and The Elton John AIDS Foundation welcomed the plan, describing it as “transformational” and highlighting the importance of tackling stigma and improving access to prevention and treatment.

UK Health Security Agency analysis shows that while 95% of people with HIV in England are diagnosed, around 4,700 remain undiagnosed, including one in three in Black African communities and higher rates among older age groups.

With these measures in place, ministers hope England can become the first country in the world to end new HIV transmissions, while ensuring everyone affected by HIV has the support they need to live healthy, fulfilling lives.

