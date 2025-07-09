‘We can no longer assume progress is inevitable’: Simon Blake reflects on 40 years of Stonewall

As Stonewall celebrates its 40th birthday, there is still so much to be done. To ensure that all lesbian, gay, bi, trans and queer (LGBTQ+) people have the same rights as others, that there is true equality under the law, that there is social justice, that health access is equitable and that our shared places are inclusive.

We can no longer assume that our rights are safe, and that progress is inevitable. We once again need Stonewall to ensure the voices and experiences of our diverse LGBTQ+ community are at the centre of political conversations, in boardrooms and in the corridors of power.

Stonewall has always been a beacon of hope. When I was 15, I took courage from the commitment of its founders – and early supporters – who courageously stood up and said LGBTQ+ people deserve equal treatment under the law and in wider society.

I, like so many, have benefited enormously from the changes created by Stonewall and others over the past 35 years. This weekend marks the 15th anniversary of my own civil partnership – something I never believed would be possible. Stonewall is important to me personally and because it has created so much positive social change. I applied to be the new CEO because we must continue to be a beacon of hope and progress.

Stonewall’s work must continue until everybody feels they can live safely, freely and openly without fear of prejudice or discrimination. And let us be in no doubt, that despite progress, we are a long way from equality being a reality.

Too many LGBTQ+ people are still bullied in school, feel forced to mask their identity at work, or go without the healthcare they need, and face higher risks to their mental health. Even in later life, some LGBTQ+ older people are pushed back into silence — hiding who they are, all over again.

It is against that backdrop that we unite in pursuit of equality, freedom and joy for all LGBTQ+ people.

Throughout history, we have seen people argue that enhancing rights for some diminishes the rights of others. I do not believe that to be true. Although not easy to achieve or possible without compromise, enhancing the rights of everyone should not be seen as a zero-sum game.

As we look to the future, we need to ensure we have a comprehensive legislative framework that ensures every single member of the LGBTQ+ community is afforded equal protection and treatment under the law.

The UK used to be a world leader in LGBTQ+ rights, but that is no longer the case. We hope that it will be again one day soon.

At Stonewall we will strive to work collaboratively, forming alliances with those who share a common belief in humanity and equality. We will work tirelessly to create an equitable, safe, fair and thriving society which will ultimately benefit everyone.

