Washington DC to host WorldPride 2025

After an amazing three-week celebration in Sydney, WorldPride is headed State-side for the next event in Washington DC in 2025.

The official handover took place in Sydney, at the climax of WorldPride 2023 on Sunday (5 March). The 2025 event will also celebrate 50 years of Pride in the US capital.

Capital Pride Alliance was voted to host the celebration by InterPride last November. InterPride is an international association of over 400 Pride organizations from over 70 countries.

CPA’s Executive Director, Ryan Bos, said: “CPA is thrilled and honored to be the next host of WorldPride in 2025.

“We are excited for the opportunity to share the best of the Washington, DC region with visitors from around the globe, particularly during the 50th Anniversary of Pride in DC. WorldPride provides an expansive platform to further the fight for civil and human rights, and to help secure freedoms for members of the LGBTQ+ community.”

“We can’t wait to welcome you to Washington, DC in 2025”

CPA’s Board President, Ashley Smith, invited the world to DC in 2025.

“WorldPride embodies the best parts of humanity, community, the will to learn, and the ability to celebrate our achievements freely and safely as a global family,” said Smith.

“It’s also a time to allow ourselves to have fun and make unforgettable memories with millions of friends new and old from around the globe,” Smith added.

Washington, DC’s Mayor, Muriel Bowser, closed: “We can’t wait to welcome you to Washington, DC in 2025.”

WorldPride Washington, DC will take place from May 23 through to June 8, 2025.

Visitors are being promised a variety of world-class events including a festival, parade, and live concerts. 2025 will also continue with the Human Rights Conference.

At the Human Rights Conference, the First Nations Community, who represent Australia’s indigenous people, presented CPA with a Message Stick. The Message Stick is a new tradition that will be presented to other indigenous communities during future WorldPride celebrations.

For more information, visit WorldPrideDC.org and CapitalPride.org.