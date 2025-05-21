The UK to rollout ‘world-first’ gonorrhoea vaccine to gay and bisexual men

The world’s first vaccine against gonorrhoea is set to be rolled out in the UK amid a surge in cases of the sexually transmitted infection.

Initially the vaccine will not be available to everyone, with a focus on vaccinating gay and bisexual men with a history of multiple sexual partners or an STI.

85,000 cases of gonorrhoea were reported in 2023, the highest number since records began in the year 1918. The rollout of the vaccine is due to begin in August by NHS England, with NHS Scotland also looking into a similar rollout.

Though the vaccine is understood to be only 30-40% effective, the NHS remains hopeful it will help to curb the spike in infections and thus relieve pressure on sexual health clinics.

“The launch of a world-first routine vaccination for gonorrhoea is a huge step forward for sexual health and will be crucial in protecting individuals, helping to prevent the spread of infection and reduce the rising rates of antibiotic resistance strains of the bacteria,” said Dr Amanda Doyle, from NHS England.

She added: “NHS teams across the country are now working hard to plan the rollout and ensure we hit the ground running, while the routine mpox vaccination programme builds on the vital progress the NHS has made in recent months in reaching as many eligible people as possible.”

Ashley Dalton, minister for health, encouraged people to take the vaccine, saying it would “not only keep each other safe but help tackle the growing threat of antibiotic resistance”.

“By targeting those most at risk, we can reduce transmission rates from this unpleasant disease that is becoming harder to treat and prevent thousands of cases over the next few years,” Dalton continued.

Last year, in an interview with BBC Newsbeat, Prof Matt Phillips, president of the British Association for Sexual Health and HIV (BASHH), commented on the gonorrhoea situation in the UK saying: “If we don’t deal with it now, we’re going to see more people with serious types of gonorrhoea and more cases of antibiotic resistance,” he says.

“The science says we should do this, the JCVI says we should do this. Let’s get it done.”