Pride in London unveils 2023 campaign ‘Never March Alone’ in support of trans community

This year’s Pride in London will be focused on championing trans allyship.

With the slogan ‘Never March Alone,’ it will look to highlight the joyful community and it’s multi-faceted individuals.

It comes at a time that members of the transgender community face of media adversity.

A study by Pride in London and Involve highlighted 74% of people in the UK believe depictions of trans people in the media are either negative or highly negative.

“Never March Alone is a powerful message that centres trans people”

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, spoke ahead of the annual Pride event returning to the capital this year.

“London is renowned across the globe as a beacon of inclusion and diversity, and Pride is part of the reason. The march of solidarity and celebration has helped to change our society and I’m pleased that this year’s campaign will be in support of the capital’s trans and non-binary community,” he said.

“In London you are free to be who you want to be and to love you want to love, and in July more than 1.5m people will once again take to the streets to send that message to the world.”

Christopher Joell-Deshields, CEO of Pride in London, added: “Pride in London is much more than a celebration of our vibrant community; it is a powerful gathering that fosters unity and support.

“Amidst the ongoing adversity faced by the LGBT+ community worldwide, we want every trans and non-binary person to feel the unwavering solidarity we offer.

He concluded: “You are not alone – we stand with you”.

Elsewhere, Hannah Graf, who along with husband Jake has helped shape this year’s powerful campaign, added her thoughts.

She said: “It was of course of paramount importance to us that all facets of our community felt included.

“With the recent influx of transphobic headlines and commentators, the trans and non-binary community needs support more than ever.

“Never March Alone is a powerful message that centres trans people, while also celebrating the rest of the community and their vital support and allyship.

Others involved in developing this year’s campaign include trans advocates Mz Kimberly, and Dani St. James.