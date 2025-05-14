NatWest bank tells customer offended by Pride flags in branch to bank online

NatWest bank responded to a customer who complained about Pride flags and paraphernelia in a local branch by telling him to simply bank online.

The man, who has been identified only as Mr J, said that he was offended by the flags due to both his disabilities and religious beliefs. When the bank refused to remove the display, Mr J filed a complaint with the Financial Ombudsman, suggesting that his rights under the Equality Act 2010 were breached, reports the Telegraph.

The Act states that discrimination based on a number of personal characteristics is prohibited. The Ombudsman ultimately ruled in NatWest’s favour.

“NatWest is a bank that has chosen to display Pride materials along with other paraphernalia at certain times of the year,” Ombudsman Danielle Padden wrote.

“As a service, we wouldn’t be able to tell them not to do that, as they are entitled to celebrate and raise awareness of the communities they serve.”

“I’m not able to decide that NatWest have acted unfairly here,” Padden went on. “They have provided alternative methods of banking and are entitled to decide what materials they display in their branches at certain times of the year.”

NatWest is an institution which has sought to align itself with the LGBTQ+ community for many years. Its website currently states: “We aim to continue to deliver a better LGBT+ colleague and customer experience through continuously challenging the status quo.

“We have worked hard to understand the issues our LGBT+ colleagues and customers face and engage with them regularly to demonstrate that NatWest Group is a welcoming place, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.”

In 2018, the bank apologised after a transgender woman had her request to change her title from Mr to Ms denied by two branches.