Concerns rise over LGBTQ+ refugees sent to Rwanda facing ‘unnecessary risks’

A new report claims LGBTQ+ refugees are facing “unnecessary risks” from the Home Office’s asylum process.

The ‘Equality and the UK asylum process’ report was published Tuesday (27 June) by the Women and Equalities Committee.

The report was conducted by the Committee, which is chaired by Conservative MP Caroline Nokes.

The report details that a significant number of vulnerable people have received notices that they will be removed to Rwanda.

“The Home Office must demonstrate it is taking effective steps to mitigate unequal effects”

“People with vulnerabilities arising from Equality Act protected characteristics, including… lesbian, gay, bi-sexual and transgender (LGBT) people… experience unnecessary risks under the Home Office’s management of the asylum process.”

“Recent and proposed changes to the system are likely to increase those risks,” the report also adds.

Furthermore, the Committee notes that the “removal process would very likely be harmful.”

Currently, in Rwanda, it’s against the law to change someone’s legal gender and LGBTQ+ people often face prison time in a so-called upholding of ‘good morals.’

The Nationality and Borders Act and Illegal Migration Bill made changes to the immigration system as it relates to asylum seekers and refugees.

The report details that these bills will undo the changes that have led to immigration detention being a last resort.

“There are clear risks that the asylum provisions in the Nationality and Borders Act 2022 will have unequal impacts, including… LGBT people who have complex sexual orientation and gender-based claims.”

Calling for updates, the report notes: “The Home Office must demonstrate it is taking effective steps to mitigate unequal effects.”

“We strongly believe the Government should abandon any intention of detaining asylum-seeking children under those provisions,” the summary also comments.

“The lessons of the Afghan resettlement programme must be learnt so that mistakes are not repeated in future migrant crises.”

Ultimately, the report concludes: “The Government must commission and publish an independent review.”