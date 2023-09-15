Attitude’s Editor-in-Chief Cliff Joannou to host panel on trans issues in the media

Attitude’s Editor-in-Chief, Cliff Joannou is hosting a panel on how the media should discuss trans issues.

The event, organised by the British Society of Magazine Editors, comes at a time when trans rights and issues are under attack, with many parts of the media negating to include trans people at all.

How to Discuss Trans Issues in the Media will look at why, with trans people only making up 0.5% of the UK population, the media is disproportionately focusing on issues such as bathrooms.

In August a YouGov poll revealed that over half of transgender Brits (56%) believe the public has a negative view towards transgender people.

The BSME panel on trans issues in the media (Image: Provided)

The poll also found that seven in ten Brits had a positive or neutral view of transgender people. However, there was a 10% increase in the number of Britons with a negative view since 2021.

“At a time when everybody seems to be voicing an opinion, how often do magazine editors get to engage with trans people and hear about their lived experiences?” the event invite asks.

Attitude’s Cliff Joannou will be joined by three influential writers to discuss and navigate the best – and most authentic – way to engage with the trans community.

Nic Cossara, the deputy editor of Diva magazine; Fox Fisher, an artist, author, and filmmaker; and Jess Hacker, a senior reporter with Pulse PCN and Healthcare leader, specialising in medicine and LGBTQ+ health will take part in the discussion.

Jess Hacker (Image: Provided) Nic Crosara (Image: Provided) Fox Fisher (Image: Provided)

The event will take place on Monday 25 September 2023 from 6.30 – 8.00 pm in the Mirror Room at the Rosewood London.

Tickets cost £24 for non-British Society of Magazine Editors members and the event is free for members. You can get tickets here.