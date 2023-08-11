Over half of British trans people believe they’re viewed negatively in the UK

New data has shown over half of transgender Brits (56%) believe the public has a negative view towards transgender people.

The data released today (11 August) surveyed people both within and outside of the LGBTQ+ community between 30 May and 17 June.

Generally, it showed that gay and lesbian Brits believe they are viewed favourably by the general public.

Whereas bisexual – and particularly transgender – Britons feel less positivity from others outside the community.

Only 31% of bisexual people surveyed think the public see bisexuals in a favourable light.

When it comes to trans people in the UK, 56% of those within the trans community believe the public has an unfavourable view of them.

Just 26% think it is neutral and 14% believe it is positive.

Meanwhile, seven in 10 Brits surveyed say they have a positive or neutral view of transgender people.

However, there has been a substantial 10% increase in the number of Britons with a negative view since 2021.

Around half of non-LGBTQ+ Brits asked say they hold positive views of gay and lesbian people (54%) and bisexuals (50%).

Only 39% say the same of transgender people. A third or slightly more (33-39%) have a neutral view of each group.

The number of Brits who say they have a negative view of lesbian and gay people is quite small, at 7%. This rises slightly to 9% when asked about bisexual people in the UK.

The negative attitudes towards transgender people are much more obvious within the data.

A quarter of those surveyed admitted to holding such views – this is up from 16% in 2021.

Within the LGB groups surveyed, there is less negativity towards trans people, with 8% of this group holding a negative view of trans people. This is compared to 75% who have a positive view and 17% a neutral view.

This comes at a time when many transgender people in the UK are increasingly worried their rights are under threat.

Last month, the Labour Party confirmed their previous commitment to trans self-ID has been scrapped.

Shadow women and equalities secretary Anneliese Dodds noted plans to “modernise, simplify and reform” the Gender Recognition Act (GRA)