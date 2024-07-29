Tom Daley wins his fifth Olympic medal after claiming silver in Paris

Tom Daley has won his fifth Olympic medal after snatching silver today (Monday 29 July) in Paris.

The 30-year-old diver competed in the final of the men’s synchronised 10m platform alongside Noah Williams, 24. The pair ended up with a total score of 463.44. They were beaten to gold by the Chinese pair, Lian Junjie and Yang Hao, who finished with 490.35.

Reacting to the win afterward, Daley told the BBC it was a “special” win. The silver completes Daley’s set, having won a gold in Tokyo and three bronze medals at the 2012, 2016, and 2020 Olympics.

“This time last year, deciding to come back not knowing whether I would make the synchro team let alone qualify [for] a spot for the Olympics, and now to be here in Paris diving in front of my son who’s right there who actually asked me to come back is just so special. And yeah, it completes the set! I now have one of every colour.”

Daley was supported by family and friends in Paris. His two children – Robbie and Phoenix – wore t-shirts reading “That’s my papa” on the back. The diver’s husband, Dustin Lance Black, also spoke to the BBC, describing it as “moving” to watch his partner compete.

Williams, who the BBC reports was first inspired by Tom Daley when the latter was 14, told the broadcaster his diving partner “dove amazingly.” Williams went on to say: “The fact he dove like that, and China were really good as well, helped me to elevate how I normally dive to what I did today.”

The UK is currently in 7th place overall on the medal table with two golds, three silvers, and three bronze medals.