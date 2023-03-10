Anti-drag Tennessee governor responds to uproar after thirsting over gay man’s Insta

A Republican Tennessee official has responded to accusations of “hypocrisy” after he was caught leaving thirsty comments on a gay man’s social media accounts.

Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally, 79, is quite a fan, it would seem, of 20-year-old Franklin McClur, also known as Franklyn Superstar or ‘Finn’.

On one post of McClur dancing in his underwear, McNally wrote: “Love it.” When McClur posted an image of himself in just underwear McNally commented: “Finn, you can turn a rainy day into rainbows and sunshine!”

McNally’s thirsty comments – including flame and fire emojis – have prompted accusations of “hypocrisy” by some online, as he’s recently voted for drag bans.

Speaking to News Channel Five on Thursday (9 March) McNally apologised for embarrassing his family and friends.

He also said: “I don’t know that they should take away a whole lot,” when asked how people should view his interactions with McClur.

Quizzed about the aforementioned underwear picture and his “rainbows and sunshine” comment, McNally gave a rather confusing answer.

“It’s that, you know, I, you know, try to encourage people with posts and try to, you know, help them if I can.”

Pushed on whether McNally was trying to help McClur with the comment, the Lieutenant Governor replied: “Just basically trying to encourage him.”

McNally gave more confusing answers about whether he read and understood the posts properly. He also conceded that it was “probably not” appropriate to comment.

Finally, he indicated he hasn’t considered resigning over the uproar.

The news was first reported by The Tennessee Holler on Wednesday (8 March). The outlet reported getting an anonymous tweet regarding McNally’s interest in McClur.

Speaking to Holler, McClur said of McNally: “I just thought he was older and out of touch. I’ve always taken it as a compliment. I don’t dislike him or think he’s a bad person. He’s one of the only people who has consistently uplifted me and made me feel good.”

McClur also said he’d been online friends with McNally since 2020. McClur also disagreed with the recent drag ban and other anti-LGBTQ legislation in Tennessee.

Prior to his Channel Five interview, McNally’s communications director described the Lieutenant Governor as a “prolific social media commentator.”

The comms person, who failed to deny McNally was behind the comments, continued: “Does he always use the proper emoji at the proper time? Maybe not.” They added McNally enjoys interacting with constituents and “has no intention of stopping.”

NBC News reports that McNally voted in favour of Tennessee’s recent drag bill. He is also said to have missed another recent vote on restricting gender-affirming care.

However, one record of McNally’s voting record indicates he did not vote in either case.

But he didn’t support a bill allowing religious adoption agencies to discriminate against same-sex couples.

Earlier this week, Human Rights Campaign called out Tennessee’s governor, Bill Lee, for his support of the drag ban.

They revealed a full-page advert in the local paper The Tennessean showing Lee in drag in his youth.