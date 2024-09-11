Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris and writes that Tim Walz’ support of LGBTQ+ and women’s rights is ‘heartening’

Taylor Swift took to Instagram last night in the US to endorse Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

The 14-time Grammy award winner’s post comes after she was made aware of AI-generated content falsely claiming that the the singer-songwriter had given her endorsement to Trump.

Taylor responded in her post: “It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

Taylor also mentioned Harris’s running mate, Tim Walz, and his support of the LGBTQ+ community and women’s right in her endorsement.

“I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades,” the singer wrote.

During the presidential debate last night, Trump made a series of bizarre statements, including saying that Harris wanted to “perform transgender operations on illegal aliens in prison.”

Taylor signed off her post as “Taylor Swift. Childless Cat Lady”, taking a further dig at Trump’s team – eluding to his running mate J.D Vance’s offensive comment about women. She also encouraged her fans to do their research and also register before voting.

Taylor had previously waded into the US election after she gave her support to the Democratic party in 2020 following the release of the documentary film Miss Americana, which charted Swift’s journey to recognising her role as not only a singer-songwriter but as an influential woman “harnessing the full power of her voice.”