Target Pride designer takes website down after flood of support following anti-trans backlash

Queer artist Erik Carnell, who is one of the artists behind Target’s Pride 2023 collection, has thanked customers for their support after the recent backlash from anti-LGBTQ+ groups.

Target collaborated with British designer Carnell’s brand Abprallen as part of a range of Pride-inspired merch.

However, the Target ended up removing items from some of its stores this week, or moving them. This happened as a result of backlash.

Right-wing extremists reportedly went to some stores, putting staff’s “sense of safety and wellbeing” at risk, a spokesperson said.

“Your support during this extremely difficult time means more than I can express”

The decision was taken after what the brand described as “volatile circumstances” in some of its 2,000 shops.

But Carnell has now detailed the incredible support he has received since, which has now led him to have to take his shop offline.

After receiving a large wave of orders, he shared his gratitude on his website.

He said: “Thank you all for the unprecedented number of orders. Your support during this extremely difficult time means more than I can express.

“I am putting my shop on holiday mode and not accepting new orders until I catch up on the ones I currently have, thank you so much for your understanding.”

The collection included items such as t-shirts with a “love is love” slogan, bags, badges and mugs.

Earlier this week, Carnell said he wasn’t contacted before the products were taken off the shelves.

“They haven’t tried to contact me once,” he told PinkNews. “In terms of informing me what I can do with my product, I’m very, very, very low priority.”

Some of the items in Target’s Pride range (Image: Target)

He added to the publication: “I designed a bunch of items, put together a pitch, and we ended up getting a handful of those designs manufactured into pins and bags and tanks tops and a sweatshirt.”

Some of his items were “review-bombed by conservatives” as part of the backlash.

“Every so often, one or two of my products would be taken down from the website, or the link to my brand page… with no explanation or communication,” the designer recalled.

A spokesperson from Target said incidents included Pride merchandise being thrown on the floor and staff being threatened.