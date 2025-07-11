Stonewall unveils new approach and three-year strategy to ‘educate, motivate, and inspire lawmakers’

Stonewall has launched a new workplace inclusion programme, Proud Employers, during an event at the London Stock Exchange Market last night.

Following its announcement at Pride in London on 5 July, the charity unveiled the programme alongside a new three-year strategy entitled ‘In Courage and Unity, is Hope’. It also shared a refreshed visual identity, responding to what it describes as an ‘increasingly uncertain future facing LGBTQ+ people’.

The launch was attended by Stonewall CEO Simon Blake OBE and Government Equalities Minister Dame Nia Griffith MP. During the event, Stonewall also introduced a new kitemarking scheme designed to recognise employers leading in LGBTQ+ inclusion.

“Global rights and the principles of inclusion are under threat” – Simon Blake

Blake said in a news release: “Today we launch our workplace inclusion programme Proud Employers, part of Stonewall’s new strategic direction, in the heart of London’s business community”

He said: “Despite the progress we’ve made with others, there is still so much more to do. Global rights and the principles of inclusion are under threat. We have been supporting workplaces for over 20 years. Times have changed since this work began, but the business case for inclusion has not – inclusion matters”

“We must continue working to create a society and working environment that supports LGBTQ+ people to thrive. Inclusion makes business sense for organisations too – it supports growth, enables them to keep good people and drives success.”

Speaking on the new equality programme: “Proud Employers will support workplaces in LGBTQ+ inclusion and enable them to demonstrate their commitment. Sadly we are yet again in turbulent times, similar to when I was growing up. We must stand together in courage, unity and hope.”

Stonewall’s new strategy highlights concerns over a global “cultural backlash” and “moral panic,” it states: “Globally we are in the midst of a cultural backlash and moral panic. It is a time of regressive laws, curtailing freedoms, and the rise of populist movements. We are reminded yet again that hard-won rights are not always secure. We are undoubtedly in another period of turbulence.”

“It takes courage to speak up, to show up, and to live authentically” – Dame Nia Griffith MP

Minister for Equalities Dame Nia Griffith MP said: “It’s a real pleasure to … launch Stonewall’s new strategy: ’In Courage and Unity, is Hope’. Those words feel particularly resonant this year.

“It takes courage to speak up, to show up, and to live authentically. It takes unity to build real, lasting change. And hope is what keeps our movement moving forward. I want to thank Stonewall for its decades of work in driving that progress, and for continuing to lead with both principle and purpose. You have transformed not just policies, but culture, and you’ve helped ensure that so many more people feel proud of who they are,” she said.

“When workplaces embrace diversity, everyone benefits. Because inclusion is not just good ethics. It’s good business too … everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work,” she concluded.

Pippa Dale (LSEG Director), Equalities Minister Nia, CEO Simon Blake, Chair Catherine Dixon (Image: Stonewall)

The launch coincided with the release of a new YouGov poll commissioned by Stonewall. The survey found that only 44% of the UK public believe current employment rights for LGBTQ+ people strike the right balance.

69% of respondents believe the UK is inclusive towards LGBTQ+ people, and the majority of those view this as a positive. Three in five (60%) said they would see a shift toward more negative attitudes towards LGBTQ+ people as unwelcome.

“Together we must educate, motivate, and inspire lawmakers to support equality” – Stonewall

Approaching its 40th anniversary, as part of the ‘In Courage and Unity, is Hope’ strategy, Stonewall says it will focus on being “pragmatic conveners resisting the rollback of rights for all LGBTQ+ people and advocating for progress with politicians and business leaders”.

It also outlines a continued commitment to legal equality for LGBTQ+ people, stating:

“Together we must educate, motivate, and inspire lawmakers to support equality, and continue shaping the legislative and policy landscape to improve the lives of LGBTQ+ people.”

As part of this transition, the charity has begun the search for a new Chair, following Catherine Dixon’s decision to step down.

To learn more about Stonewall’s new inclusion programme, click here.