Stonewall’s new chair pledges to get UK ‘back on track’ as LGBTQ+ rights world leader

Catherine (Cat) Dixon has been elected the new chair the Board of Trustees at Stonewall this afternoon (17 October).

A tweet from the charity’s official account read: “We are pleased to share that our trustees have unanimously elected Catherine Dixon as Chair of Stonewall.

“This follows Iain Anderson’s appointment by the Shadow Business Secretary to conduct an independent review of how Government and business can work together more effectively.”

Dixon has a breadth of experience that she brings to the role, having worked as a solicitor and mediator and served on numerous boards.

“I am incredibly proud to be appointed as Chair of Stonewall’s Board of Trustees” – Cat Dixon

Having worked high up in organisations such as BUPA, and the NSPCC, she has also served as an Officer in the British Army.

In a statement issued after the news was confirmed, she began: “I am incredibly proud to be appointed as Chair of Stonewall’s Board of Trustees and committed to working hard to secure the freedom, equity and release of potential for all LGBTQ+ people.

“As an Army Officer who served when it was a crime to be LGBTQ+ in the armed forces, I have experienced discrimination and hate, and I am forever grateful to Stonewall for the role it played in getting the ban to lifted.

“I am confident Cat will continue to provide Stonewall with excellent organisational leadership” – Iain Anderson

“It is tackling the ongoing injustices, discrimination, and violence against LGBTQ+ people that drives me to serve our communities through Stonewall.

She went on to say that she will do all she can to “provide inspirational and supportive” leadership to Stonewall as it continues to fight for the rights of LGBTQ+ people.

Dixon also wants to focus on winning “hearts and minds to get the UK back on track as the world leader for LGBTQ+ equality”.

The new chair concluded: “I want to thank Iain on behalf of the Board, for his leadership over the last year, and for his longstanding and ongoing support of Stonewall and the wider LGBTQ+ community.”

Departing chair Iain Anderson said in response that he is “proud” to have served in the position over the past year and will continue to support as a Stonewall ambassador.

“I am confident Cat will continue to provide Stonewall with excellent organisational leadership.

“I am proud to stand for and with all lesbian, gay, bi and trans people and will continue to champion our communities’ rights and potential in everything I do,” he concluded.