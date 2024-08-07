Bimini, Jeremy Corbyn, and more than 100 others unite against the far-right after violent riots

More than 100 politicians, celebrities, and community figures have signed a statement taking a stand against far-right violence in the UK.

It follows a wave of violent, racist, and Islamophobic riots that have taken place across the country in the wake of a stabbing in Southport. On Monday 29 July three girls – Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar – died after a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class. 10 others, including eight children, were injured.

Since then far-right mobs have taken to the streets attacking mosques, hotels housing migrants, and even Muslim graves. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has promised swift justice to people taking part while police officials have officers will “apply the full force of the law.”

Now, the group Stand Up to Racism has launched a campaign against the far right. In a statement, signed by over 100 politicians, music artists, campaigners, trade unionists and anti-racists, it said Tommy Robinson and the far-right “are attempting to exploit the horrific knife attack in Southport to stir up Islamophobia and sow division.”

Since the attack misinformation has spread about the attacker’s identity which has contributed to the violence targeting mosques and Muslim graves.

“Racism and Islamophobia in Parliament is leading to racism and Islamophobia on the streets,” the statement continues. “When Robinson asked his London protest [on 27 July] who voted for Nigel Farage and Reform UK, almost every hand went up. Suella Braverman emboldened this latest iteration of fascist mobilisations, with her claims of an “Islamist” threat, policing “double standards” and refugee “invasion” inflammatory rhetoric,” it goes on to say.

“We must unite and mobilise against the far right and fascism”

Stand Up to Racism also said “The far right are a threat to all decent people,” and “All those who oppose this must join in a united mass movement powerful enough to drive back the fascists. The majority of people in Britain abhor Robinson and the far right.”

Calling on everyone to join their action and sign the statement, Stand Up to Racism closed: “We are the majority, they are the few. Britain has a proud history of defeating fascists and racists. We can defeat them again. We must Stand Up to Racism, Islamophobia and antisemitism. And we must unite and mobilise against the far right and fascism.”

So far the letter has been signed by queer figures including Bimini, Self Esteem, Shon Faye, and Gideon, the DJ and Block 9 creator. It’s also been signed by the likes of Billy Bragg, the MP Jeremy Corbyn, and Paloma Faith.

Separately, more than 200 refugee charities have signed a statement condemning the violence. It has been coordinated by Together With Refugees. Among them is the LGBTQ+ charity Rainbow Migration. Signatory Leila Zadeh, a spokesperson for Together With Refugees and the CEO of Rainbow Migration, who had to flee Iran with her family as a baby and found safety in the UK has said: “These horrific scenes of hatred and violence are terrifying – but we know the despicable acts of a few do not represent the vast majority. The huge show of solidarity from communities standing with those under attack is who we really are in this country.

“Now we have an opportunity to make something positive and uniting from these terrible acts. We must turn away from the hostile and divisive politics of the past and bring communities together, to build a united Britain – where everyone feels safe and welcome.”