Trans cyclist Emily Bridges makes British Vogue’s 2023 ‘Powerhouse’ women list: ‘The ultimate acceptance’

Transgender cyclist Emily Bridges is one of the 25 ‘Powerhouse’ women to feature on a new British Vogue list released today (23 August)

Bridges explained how she was approached by the iconic magazine back in June while in the midst of a “full blown mental breakdown.”

This came shortly after she was left “reeling” from British Cycling’s latest rule change, which banned trans women from racing competitively in a female category.

The sport’s governing body confirmed back in June the controversial decision had been taken following a nine-month review and consultation.

While sharing her Vogue news with followers, she reflected on “searching for meaning, and a way forward from the past” in the aftermath of the ban.

She went on to describe realising her whole identity was built on being a cyclist and labelled this as “unhealthy.”

Bridges continued: “It took real introspection and some incredibly dark times to realise and fully accept this, and when I did, it broke me.

“I knew that to move forward, with my life, and for me to grow as a person, I had to separate my self-worth from cycling.”

Writing in a separate opinion piece released by Vogue Tuesday (22 August), she labelled sport as “inherently unfair”, adding: “That’s why there are winners and losers.

“Competitors are put into categories so everyone has a reasonable shot at winning, but the reality is that the playing field is never completely level in the first place.

“All athletes have different levels of endurance and physical ability – that’s why we train relentlessly.”

She noted that cycling remains an “elitist” sport and pointed out the lack of diversity that remains, particularly at competitive levels.

Bridges has received plenty of celebration from the queer community, with one person commenting: “Major love to Emily Bridges, and Vogue.”

Someone else weighed in: “This is sensational. The ultimate acknowledgement, acceptance and inclusivity. Her brave fight for fairness is far from over, and, armed with genuine science, this trans voice will finally be heard.”

“This is such a great piece. I wish cisgender people would acknowledge this, not [only] trans people fighting for our ability to just exist in this sporting structure.”

Another who hit out at transphobic comments made over Bridges’ inclusion said: “Must be so tedious being a transphobic bigot repeating the same hateful slogans and lies on every post online judging by the comments on this.”

Others to be included on the list of incredible women include single Raye, BBC broadcaster Naga Munchetty, and Kylie Minogue.