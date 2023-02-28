Spanish crime investigators look into case of missing Levi Davis

Spanish crime investigators are now looking into the case of Levi Davis, four months after his disappearance.

Davis, 24, a Worthing rugby player and Celebrity X-Factor star went missing in Barcelona in October. Police are still treating it as a missing persons case.

A spokesperson for the Catalan police – the Mossos d’Esquadra – has said there are “disturbing” issues with “no logical explanation,” according to the BBC.

The rugby player had been working on his music career while in Ibiza. Davis’ released his first single last September, with the second due to come out in November 2022.

Richard Squire had hosted Davis in Ibiza. After dropping Davis in Ibiza town for a dinner on 28 October.

Squire messaged his friend the next day. The rugby player told him he was off to Barcelona to “see some mates.”

“I sent him a voice note saying: ‘You’re worrying me. Please tell me where you are’,” Squire told the BBC. Squire contacted Davis’ family and friends a few days later raising the alarm.

Levi was last seen at The Old Irish pub in Barcelona on 29 October 2022. The BBC reports that on 30 October Davis sent a voicenote to a friend.

In it, he described the city as “absolutely beautiful.” He also added: “It’s amazing. I’m literally just getting all my inspo. I love it. It’s so good.”

Levi was the first professional rugby player to identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community after coming out as bisexual in 2010.

He is also known for his appearances on ITV’s Celebrity X-Factor in 2019 and E4’s Celebs Go Dating in 2020.

In January Davis’ mum, Julie Davis appeared on Good Morning Britain. She said it had been a “very, very difficult” time.

If you have any information about Davis’ whereabouts, email findlevidavis@gmail.com.